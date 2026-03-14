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China through to Women's Asian Cup semis with 2-0 extra-time win vs Taiwan

Defending champions China defeated Taiwan 2-0 in the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals on Saturday to book a semifinal against host Australia and a place at the 2027 World Cup.

China Women's Asian Cup 2026

China Women's Asian Cup 2026

AP Perth
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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Defending champions China defeated Taiwan 2-0 in the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals on Saturday to book a semifinal against host Australia and a place at the 2027 World Cup.

After 90 minutes ended goalless in a match involving c ountries with geopolitical tensions, Shao Ziqin finally broke the deadlock three minutes into extra time before a late own goal sealed a deserved win for the dominant Chinese team.

On Friday, Sam Kerr scored one goal and created another as Australia advanced and secured a World Cup spot with a 2-1 win over North Korea.

South Korea faced Uzbekistan later Saturday in another quarterfinal at Sydney.

 

On Sunday, Japan heads into the final quarterfinal against the Philippines, also in Sydney, with three wins from three games and a tournament-leading 17 goals without conceding.

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The semifinals are set for Tuesday and Wednesday with the final to be played next Saturday in Sydney.

World Cup spots  All four semifinalists at the Women's Asian Cup qualify automatically for next year's World Cup in Brazil.

The North Koreans will have another shot at qualifying for the World Cup in a playoff next Thursday in Australia - the fifth- and sixth-place teams in this continental tournament will also secure spots in Brazil.

The end of the group stage earlier in the week was overshadowed by Iran's departure from the tournament and the granting of asylum to members of the delegation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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