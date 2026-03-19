Controversial moments that shaped African football's biggest games

Two months after the chaotic end to the Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco, the outcome of the game remains in dispute.

Senegal was stripped of its title on Tuesday when African soccer's governing body ruled it had forfeited the final in January by walking off the field. The Confederation of African Football's appeals board turned Senegal's 1-0 win in extra time into a 3-0 default victory for Morocco.

But the Teranga Lions are not giving up the title without a fight. Senegal has vowed to appeal CAF's ruling to the sport's highest court - meaning the final say could be as much as a year away.

CAF's unprecedented decision to strip Senegal of the trophy is just the latest controversy for African soccer and its governing body. Here are some others.

Deadly ambush in Angola Togo reluctantly pulled out of the 2010 Africa Cup after a deadly ambush on its team bus in Cabinda in northern Angola killed three people and injured eight. The players wanted to compete in honor of the assistant coach, team spokesman and Angolan bus driver who were killed in the attack, but they were ordered home by then-Togolese Prime Minister Gilbert Houngbo, who said Angola failed to protect the team.

Togo was disqualified from the tournament, and CAF denied the team's request to rejoin. The governing body subsequently banned Togo from the next two editions, saying the decision to withdraw was politically influenced.

Host countries replaced Every Africa Cup since 2013 has been moved because of problems with the original host, starting when South Africa hosted the 2013 tournament because of war in Libya. Morocco was replaced for the 2015 edition by Equatorial Guinea. Libya was supposed to host the 2017 but was replaced by Gabon.

CAF stripped Cameroon of hosting rights for the 2019 Africa Cup, citing infrastructural delay and insecurity in the country's western region. Egypt hosted the tournament in place of Cameroon, which hosted the following edition in place of Ivory Coast, which hosted the following edition in place of Guinea.

Guinea was supposed to host the latest edition, but the West African country was stripped of the tournament in 2022 when CAF determined it would not have adequate infrastructure and facilities in place. Morocco stepped in as host.

Police helicopter in Equatorial Guinea The 2015 Africa Cup semifinal between host Equatorial Guinea and Ghana descended into chaos when home fans at the Malabo Stadium became irate after the Black Stars scored two late goals in the first half. Riot police were called in to protect Ghana's players and fans as spectators began to throw bottles at them.

After Ghana scored a third goal in the second half and water bottles again began to rain down, the match was stopped and the team's fans were escorted out of the stadium for their own safety. A police helicopter appeared over the stadium several times.

CAF overruled by CAS The winner of the CAF Champions League final in 2019 was ultimately decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, after Moroccan team Wydad of Casablanca walked off in the second leg against Tunisian team Esperance de Tunis because it had a goal ruled out. Wydad players demanded a VAR review but the system was not functioning at the time, so they refused to play.

Esperance was awarded the trophy, but CAF subsequently ordered its return so the match could be replayed. Both sides disagreed. CAS ultimately confirmed Esperance was the champion.

Gunfire, early whistle in Cameroon A referee in charge of a 2021 Africa Cup match between Mali and Tunisia caused consternation when he twice blew the final whistle too early when Mali was 1-0 up. It caused a lengthy debate about whether the match would have to be restarted. Tunisia refused to return 30 minutes later when officials tried to restart the game, with the coach saying his players were already in their ice baths by then. Mali was awarded the victory.

There had also been a gun battle between separatist rebels and government soldiers that left two dead and five injured in a city close to where the Mali squad was based. Rebels also fired guns indiscriminately near a training stadium used by the Mali team.

Security blamed for stadium deaths Also at the 2021 tournament - which was played in early 2022 in Cameroon - a deadly stadium crush at the 60,000-capacity Olembe Stadium in the capital Yaounde killed at least eight people and injured 38, some of them seriously.

Witnesses blamed security officials for making fatal errors that led to a stampede when thousands of fans surged to the gate during the last-16 game between tournament host Cameroon and Comoros.

Chaotic final in Rabat The final of the 2025 edition between host nation Morocco and Senegal on Jan. 18, 2026 ended in chaos when Senegal had a goal ruled out in stoppage time and then Morocco was awarded a potentially game-deciding penalty.

Scuffles broke out between rival players, while furious Senegal fans behind one of the goals tried to reach the field, where they battled with stewards.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led most of his players off after some minutes and it was unclear if the game could continue. But they returned after around 10 minutes later and play resumed with Morocco star Brahim Diaz having his "Panenka"-style penalty saved by Edouard Mendy. Senegal's Pape Gueye scored the only goal in extra time.