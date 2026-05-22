Friday, May 22, 2026 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Cristiano Ronaldo ends Saudi trophy drought as Al-Nassr clinch league title

Cristiano Ronaldo ends Saudi trophy drought as Al-Nassr clinch league title

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally won a major trophy with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

AP Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally won a major trophy with Al-Nassr.

The 41-year-old Portugal star scored twice in a 4-1 win over Damac to help Al-Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title Thursday. It's the team's first major trophy since Ronaldo joined more than three years ago.

Ronaldo lifted the trophy just two days after being named in Portugal's roster for the World Cup, which would mark a record sixth appearance at the tournament.

The victory secured top spot for Al-Nassr, two points ahead of city rival Al-Hilal, which finished second despite completing the 34-game season undefeated. 

Ronaldo struck his 27th and 28th league goals of the season in the second half after Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman scored on either side of halftime to put Al-Nassr in control.

 

Also Read

Lionel Messi alongside Jorge Mas at an away fixture. Inter Miami are now the US's most valuable soccer team

Lionel Messi joins Ronaldo in billionaire football ranks after US deals

Cristiano Ronaldo unhapy with Al Nassr's transfer policy

Ronaldo's trophy wait drags on after Al-Nassr falls to Osaka in AFC final

Portugal and Ronaldo will look to lift their first ever World Cup this year

FIFA WC 2026: Check Portugal's full schedule, squad and team preview here

Cristiano Ronaldo

AFC delays West Region Champions League matches after attacks on Iran

Cristiano Ronaldo has a 25% stake in La Liga second division club UD Almeria now.

Ronaldo returns to Spanish football! Buys minority stake in UD Almería

Al-Nassr was leading 2-1 when Ronaldo restored his team's two-goal cushion just past the hour mark, curling a free kick from the left side through traffic and into the net.

He added his second eight minutes from time, finishing high from close range to seal the result as celebrations began. Visibly emotional, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was taken off to a standing ovation with three minutes remaining.

It is Al-Nassr's 11th league title and first since 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mikel Arteta can win the double this year with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta: How a former Gunner ended Arsenal's 22-year title drought

Arsenal football team

Arsenal are champions! Gunners end 22-year wait for Premier League title

Bruno Fernandes assist record

Fernandes equals all-time EPL assist record In United's win over Forest

Xabi Alonso

Ex-Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso set to take Chelsea managerial job: Report

FA Cup full list of winners

Man City to Chelsea: Check full list of FA Cup winners in the 21st century

Topics : Cristiano Ronaldo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance