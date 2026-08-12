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Home / Sports / Football News / Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina tie the knot after nearly 10 years together

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina tie the knot after nearly 10 years together

The couple confirmed the wedding through a joint Instagram post, sharing a photograph of themselves dressed in white and proudly displaying their wedding rings.

Cristiano Ronaldo wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo wedding

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have officially married, bringing nearly a decade of their relationship to a new chapter. The Portuguese football superstar and Rodríguez tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026.
 
The couple confirmed the wedding through a joint Instagram post, sharing a photograph of themselves dressed in white and proudly displaying their wedding rings. The ceremony was reportedly attended by their five children, keeping the occasion firmly centred on family rather than a large celebrity celebration.
 
Wedding comes exactly a year after engagement
 
The timing of the wedding was particularly significant. Rodríguez announced the couple's engagement on August 11, 2025, exactly one year before they exchanged vows.
 
 
Ronaldo, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, had kept details of their wedding plans private, although the footballer had previously referred to Rodríguez as his “wife”, prompting speculation that they may have already married.

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The couple's latest announcement, however, provided their first direct confirmation that they are now officially husband and wife. 
 
Five children at the centre of celebrations
 
Family played a central role in the intimate ceremony, with all five of the couple's children reportedly present.
 
Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva and Mateo joined Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda at the wedding. Ronaldo and Rodríguez welcomed Alana in 2017, while their twins were born in 2022. Their son Ángel sadly died shortly after birth, while his twin sister Bella survived.
 
Rodríguez has also played an important role in the lives of Ronaldo's older children, with their family life frequently featuring on social media and in her Netflix series, I Am Georgina.
 
From Madrid meeting to married life
 
Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in Madrid when she was working as a sales assistant at Gucci. Their relationship became public in 2017, and they subsequently built a family life together as Ronaldo's career took him from Spain to Italy and eventually Saudi Arabia.
 
Rodríguez has meanwhile established herself as a model, entrepreneur and television personality. After years together, the couple have now officially formalised their relationship with a private family wedding in Portugal.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 8:58 AM IST