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Home / Sports / Football News / Dembele and Kvaratskhelia limps off the field during PSG vs Barcelona match

Dembele and Kvaratskhelia limps off the field during PSG vs Barcelona match

The Ballon d'Or winner Dembele pulled up clutching the back of his left thigh following a run down the left in the 19th minute on Wednesday

Dembele

Dembele

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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Paris Saint-Germain forwards Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia went off injured against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Ballon d'Or winner Dembele pulled up clutching the back of his left thigh following a run down the left in the 19th minute on Wednesday

He signalled to the bench and asked to come off. Spain's World Cup-winning forward Ferran Torres replaced him.

Kvaratskhelia hurt his right foot when he landed awkwardly after sprinting back to make a tackle on Xavi Espart. He looked in pain and was helped off in the 59th minute. France winger Maghnes Akliouche came on for him.

PSG coach Luis Enrique used Dembele sparingly in the French league last season and has already rested him twice in Ligue 1 during this campaign.

 

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The 29-year-old Dembele has struggled with injury setbacks during his career.

PSG was also missing star left back Nuno Mendes against Barca due to a thigh injury.

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo went off injured moments after Dembele and was replaced by Fermin Lopez.

PSG defender Willian Pacho also received treatment near the end of the first half. He hurt his head when Lopez accidentally kicked him after running through on goal and followed up his initial shot that was saved by goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Paris Saint Germain

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 10:51 AM IST