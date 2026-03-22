EFL Cup final: Arsenal vs Manchester City preview and streaming details

The EFL Cup final sets the stage for a blockbuster showdown at Wembley Stadium, where Arsenal and Manchester City will battle for silverware. By the end of the night, the famous trophy will be adorned in either red and white or sky blue as one side makes the iconic walk up the Wembley steps.

For Arsenal, this final represents a chance to end a decades-long drought in the competition, having last lifted the trophy back in 1993. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been in exceptional form and could turn their season into a trophy-winning campaign with victory here.

Manchester City, meanwhile, arrive with their own motivations. Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to secure their first major honour since their Champions League triumph in 2022–23, despite a season that has seen inconsistency and European disappointment.

With both teams occupying the top two spots in the Premier League, this final promises to be a high-quality, fiercely contested encounter between two of England’s best sides, each eager to make a statement on one of football’s biggest domestic stages.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta remained characteristically tight-lipped when addressing team news ahead of the EFL Cup final, offering little clarity on the fitness of Jurrien Timber (ankle) and captain Martin Odegaard (knee), suggesting a late decision will be made.

There is, however, a confirmed absence, as Mikel Merino has been ruled out due to injury. On a more positive note, Eberechi Eze is expected to be available despite a minor scare in the previous match against Bayer Leverkusen, which he quickly brushed off.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: What are Italy's chances of dropping the ball again? Arteta also kept his cards close regarding the goalkeeper selection, declining to reveal whether Kepa Arrizabalaga or David Raya will start. However, Kepa’s steady performances as the backup could see him get the nod at Wembley, especially considering his experience on the big stage.

Manchester City team news

On the other hand, Guardiola happily confirmed who would be given the gloves for Man City in his pre-game press conference; James Trafford will replace Gianluigi Donnarumma for the final.

Only Josko Gvardiol (calf) is out injured for the eight-time winners, but Guardiola will controversially have to make do without January signing Marc Guehi, ineligible for the showdown with Arsenal.

The former Crystal Palace man was only a substitute in the second-leg loss to Real Madrid anyway, but Guardiola could still opt for a defensive alteration, with John Stones stepping in for Abdukodir Khusanov.

Bernardo Silva's sending-off in midweek - the first of his career in the Champions League - means nothing for Wembley, where Erling Haaland will aim to score under the famous arch for the first time on the seventh attempt.

Arsenal vs Manchester City EFL Cup final probable starting eleven:

Arsenal starting 11: Kepa; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Manchester City starting 11: Trafford; Nunes, Dias, Stones, Ait-Nouri; Silva, Rodri, O'Reilly; Cherki, Haaland, Semenyo

EFL Cup final: Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City be played?

The EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on March 22.

What time will the EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City begin on March 22?

The EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City will start at 10 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City?

Wembley Stadium will host the EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Where will the live telecast of the EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City be available in India?

The live telecast of the EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City will not be available in India.

Where will the live streaming of the EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City be available in India?

The live streaming of the EFL Cup final match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.