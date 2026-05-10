El Clasico: Will Valverde and Tchouameni be available for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have imposed significant disciplinary fines on Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following an altercation during a training session. Both midfielders have been fined around €500,000 (approximately $588,000) after their on-field disagreement escalated earlier in the week and doubts remain on whether the duo will feature for the all-important El Clasico tonight or not.

The incident reportedly took place during practice on Thursday, when tensions flared between the two players. While Valverde later clarified on social media that no physical punches were exchanged, the situation still resulted in internal disciplinary action from the club.

According to reports, the confrontation ended when Valverde struck his head against a table, causing a minor cut that required medical attention. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for precautionary checks.

Injury Concerns Over Valverde

Valverde’s availability for the upcoming El Clásico remains in serious doubt. The Uruguayan midfielder did not participate in training on Friday, with his absence attributed to the head injury sustained during the incident.

ALSO READ: What caused Real Madrid training bust-up between Valverde and Tchouameni? With only a few days remaining before the high-stakes clash against Barcelona, Valverde is expected to miss out on the matchday squad. His potential absence is a major setback for Real Madrid, especially given the importance of the fixture in the La Liga title race.

Tchouaméni Expected to Be Available

Unlike Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni returned to training on Friday and is in contention to feature in Sunday’s El Clásico at Camp Nou. However, his final inclusion will depend on the coaching staff’s assessment and the decision of head coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

While he is currently expected to be available, his starting role is not guaranteed as the club evaluates both fitness and disciplinary considerations ahead of the crucial encounter.

High Stakes Ahead of El Clásico

The upcoming clash carries enormous significance, with Real Madrid needing a victory to delay Barcelona’s potential La Liga title celebrations. Any slip-up could see the Catalan giants crowned champions, adding further pressure on the Madrid squad heading into one of the biggest matches of the season.