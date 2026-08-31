End of an era: Messi announces retirement from international football

One of the best to ever play the sport of football and the second-highest goalscorer in international football, Lionel Messi has called curtains on his international career after 207 appearances in Argentina's iconic blue-and-white jersey.

Check the instagram post here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) Messi calls time on Argentina career Messi confirmed his decision in an emotional statement, admitting that retirement was painful but saying he understood that the moment had arrived. The 39-year-old former Argentina captain made the announcement through a post on his social media page, Instagram, on Sunday. Messi retires after winning five major international titles with Argentina — the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima, while he also won Olympic gold with Argentina in 2008.

“It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul, but I understand that this is the right moment,” Messi said.

The Argentina captain insisted that he had always given everything for the national-team shirt, including during the difficult years before the country's golden generation finally began collecting major trophies.

“I always gave everything — not only in these last few years when we won everything, but also before that,” he wrote.

Messi also pointed towards the next generation of Argentine players, saying there were talented youngsters coming through who deserved their opportunity with the national team.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi passes away after health battle, aged 68 “I've given everything I had; I have nothing more to give,” he added in his post.

From heartbreak to World Cup glory

Messi's Argentina career began in 2005 but was followed by years of disappointment on the international stage.

He was part of the Argentina side that reached the 2014 World Cup final, only to lose to Germany after extra time. Two years later, Argentina suffered another painful defeat in the Copa América final, following their loss to Chile in the 2015 final.

The defeats took a heavy toll on Messi.

After Argentina lost the 2016 Copa América final to Chile on penalties, Messi made the shock decision to retire from international football at the age of 29.

“I tried so hard to be champion with Argentina. It didn't happen,” Messi said at the time.

However, the retirement lasted only a few months. Messi reversed his decision and returned to the national team, beginning a second chapter that would eventually transform his international legacy.

Return delivers Argentina's greatest prizes

Messi's return proved decisive.

In 2021, he finally won his first senior international trophy with Argentina when they defeated Brazil in the Copa América final at the Maracanã.

The following year brought the prize that had defined much of his international career.

Messi captained Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, scoring seven goals and producing a memorable campaign that culminated in victory over France in a dramatic final.

Argentina then successfully defended their Copa América crown in 2024, giving Messi two Copa América titles and one World Cup.

He also led Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, but their campaign ended with defeat against Spain.

'I love, have loved and will always love' Argentina

Despite bringing his international career to an end, Messi made clear that his bond with Argentina will remain.

“I love, have loved and will always love being part of the national team,” he said.

Messi thanked his family, coaches, teammates and officials who had accompanied him throughout his 20-year journey. He also thanked Argentina supporters for their unwavering affection.

“I am going to be one of you now, always supporting and cheering from the outside — in the good times and the bad, even more so,” he wrote.

He ended his message with a simple tribute to his country: “Thank you, God, for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina!”

Physical limits played a part

Messi's decision also comes after he spoke about the physical demands of the 2026 World Cup.

Reflecting on the final against Spain, he revealed that he had tried to push himself beyond his physical limits but could not continue at the same level.

“My legs couldn't go on any more,” Messi wrote.

He had already acknowledged earlier this month that he had doubts about how much longer he would continue playing for Argentina.

The comments underline the physical reality behind a decision that marks the end of an extraordinary international career.

Messi leaves behind a record-breaking legacy

Messi retires as Argentina's most-capped player and its all-time leading goalscorer, with 207 appearances and 125 goals.

He is also the second-highest goalscorer in men's international football, behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the list with 146 goals. Iran's Ali Daei is third with 108, followed by India's Sunil Chhetri on 95 and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku on 93.

At the World Cup, Messi leaves with a remarkable collection of records. He is the tournament's all-time leader for appearances and goal contributions and became the first player to feature at six men's World Cups.

He is also the only player to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice, receiving the award after his performances at the 2014 and 2022 tournaments.