End of an era! Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

One of the greatest footballers the sport has ever seen, Cristiano Ronaldo has called time on his illustrious international career after representing Portugal in 234 matches. The 41-year-old announced his decision through an emotional video shared on his official X account on Thursday (November 5), ending a journey that began with his international debut in August 2003.

Ronaldo leaves behind a remarkable record of 146 goals, making him the highest goalscorer in men's international football. He also retires with three major international honours with Portugal — the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League titles.

From his first appearance as an 18-year-old to captaining Portugal to European glory, Ronaldo's 23-year journey has been central to the country's footballing story.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said in his retirement video

In an emotional farewell message addressed to the Portuguese people, Ronaldo reflected on his 23-year journey with the national team, describing the decision to retire as one taken with both his head and heart.

He said that wearing Portugal's No. 7 shirt had been a privilege and a responsibility since his debut in August 2003, adding that the time had come to hand it over to the next generation.

Ronaldo emphasised that his international career was about more than goals, records and trophies, thanking his teammates, coaches, support staff and family for their contributions. He also recalled the pride of singing Portugal's national anthem alongside supporters across the world.

Concluding his message, Ronaldo said he was leaving the international stage with his head held high, having given everything for his country. He added that although his playing journey with Portugal was over, he would continue supporting the team as a fan, insisting that Portugal would always remain a part of him.

Check the full video here:

Portugal estará sempre em mim https://t.co/dnFj51rxmh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026 An unceremonious ending to an illustrious international career Ronaldo's final chapter with Portugal was far from smooth, with a public fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus preceding his retirement announcement. The dispute began after Ronaldo was left on the bench throughout Portugal's 2-1 Nations League win over Norway. The 41-year-old reportedly felt let down after Jesus failed to bring him on despite assurances about his playing time.

The disagreement escalated when Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp in Copenhagen on September 30, ahead of their Nations League fixture against Denmark. He subsequently accused Jesus of breaking his word and a breach of trust over his role in the team. Jesus, however, denied making any such agreement.

ALSO READ: IPL 2027: CSK trade Khaleel, Ellis for SRH's Livingstone, Edwards The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) opened disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo for leaving the camp and subsequently handed him a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine on October 19. Ronaldo also apologised for leaving his teammates and failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway match, while maintaining that he remained available for national selection after serving his punishment.

Ronaldo retires as men's international football's highest goalscorer

Ronaldo finishes his international career as the leading goalscorer in men's football, with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He also holds the record for the most appearances in men's international football.

His scoring record places him ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi, who has 115 goals, and Iran's Ali Daei, who scored 108. India's Sunil Chhetri is also among the leading international goalscorers, with 95 goals.

Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in August 2003 against Kazakhstan and scored his first international goal at Euro 2004. Over the following two decades, he became Portugal's most prolific attacking player, scoring across European Championships, World Cups and UEFA Nations League campaigns.

2016: The year Ronaldo finally tasted international success

Ronaldo's first major international trophy arrived at Euro 2016 in France, ending Portugal's long wait for a major senior men's title. Portugal defeated hosts France 1-0 in the final, with Eder scoring the decisive goal in extra time.

Ronaldo's tournament ended prematurely after he suffered a knee injury in the first half of the final and was substituted in the 25th minute. However, he remained involved from the touchline as Portugal secured the championship.

Before the final, Ronaldo had scored three goals in the tournament, including two against Hungary in the group stage. The European Championship triumph was followed by another major achievement in 2019, when Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo captained the side to a second Nations League title in 2025.

The bid for 1,000 career goals continues

Retirement from international football will not bring Ronaldo's pursuit of 1,000 official career goals to an end. The forward remains contracted to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and is expected to continue playing in domestic and continental competitions.

His career tally stands at 985 goals, leaving him 15 short of the historic milestone. Of those, 146 came for Portugal, while the remainder were scored during his club career with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr.

Ronaldo's next opportunity to add to his tally will come through Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League and other club commitments. With international football no longer part of his schedule, the focus will shift entirely to his performances at club level.

2026: The Ronaldo-Messi international era comes to an end

For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi defined an era of international and club football, with their individual achievements and rivalry becoming central to the sport's global appeal.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marked a major turning point in that story. Both players entered the tournament with the possibility of making their final World Cup appearances, having represented Portugal and Argentina across multiple editions since 2006.

Their international journeys have followed different paths. Ronaldo led Portugal to the Euro 2016 and Nations League titles, while Messi guided Argentina to Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Their rivalry also extended to individual honours, with both dominating the Ballon d'Or conversation for much of their careers. Messi has won the award eight times, while Ronaldo has claimed it five times.

With Ronaldo now announcing his international retirement, the era in which both players featured for their respective national teams has reached its conclusion. While their club careers and pursuit of individual milestones may continue, international football will no longer provide a stage for their rivalry.