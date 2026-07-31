Friday, July 31, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Mankind Pharma Q3 ResultsSwiggy Q1 Results 2026Q1 Results TodayVedanta Aluminium Q1 ResultsMankind Pharma Q1 ResultsAjanta Pharma Q1 ResultsM & M Q1 Result 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates
Home / Sports / Football News / English football steps up sanctions to curb discrimination incidents

English football steps up sanctions to curb discrimination incidents

The Football Association confirmed plans on Thursday to strengthen sanctions on incidents involving race, religion and sexual orientation

The Football Association confirmed plans on Thursday

The Football Association confirmed plans on Thursday

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Discriminatory behavior in English soccer could be punished with at least 10-game suspensions.

The Football Association confirmed plans on Thursday to strengthen sanctions on incidents involving race, religion and sexual orientation.

Under new guidelines, regulatory commissions will be required to impose a suspension of at least 10 matches in cases that are considered "aggravated breaches" of misconduct.

Such breaches involve "express or implied reference" to ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, belief, sex, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation and disability.

"Enhanced measures are necessary to tackle this abhorrent conduct," the FA said.

Mitigating factors could result in suspensions of more or less than 10 matches.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yan Diomande

Why Yan Diomande is emerging as Real Madrid's next big target this summer?

Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal

Clinical Mohun Bagan beat rivals East Bengal 1-0 in Durand Cup opener

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp named new Germany head coach with eyes on 2030 World Cup

Jürgen Klopp

Germany's wait ends as Klopp set to be presented as the head coach

Casemiro

Inter Miami sign Casemiro; MLS investigating club for possible tampering

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:53 AM IST