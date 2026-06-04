Explained: Why Man City could sue Real Madrid over Haaland transfer claims?

Manchester City and Real Madrid have been at the centre of some of football's biggest transfer stories in recent years, but the latest controversy has little to do with an actual transfer negotiation.

Instead, it stems from comments made by Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme during his election campaign, where he publicly claimed he could bring both Erling Haaland and Rodri to the Spanish club if elected president.

What Exactly Happened?

During a television appearance in Spain, Riquelme held up a Real Madrid shirt bearing Erling Haaland's name and suggested that the Norwegian striker wanted to join Los Blancos.

He went a step further by claiming that Haaland's Manchester City contract contains a release clause that could facilitate a move to Madrid.

The presidential hopeful also promised to sign Rodri, describing the Ballon d'Or winner as a player Real Madrid need in midfield. These statements quickly generated headlines across Europe, especially given Haaland's status as one of the world's biggest football stars and Rodri's importance to City's midfield.

Why Are Manchester City Angry?

Manchester City's frustration is not simply about transfer rumours. The club's primary issue is that Riquelme presented his claims as fact during an official election campaign despite there being no evidence that either transfer is realistic.

City have publicly denied that Haaland has a release clause that would allow Real Madrid to sign him and insist there is "no chance" of such a move under the circumstances described by Riquelme.

From City's perspective, the comments risk creating a false narrative around one of their most valuable players while using his name to attract attention and votes during an election campaign.

Man City threaten legal action after Real Madrid presidential candidate claims Erling Haaland transfer is sealedhttps://t.co/sekL3NqWjk — The Sun Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) June 4, 2026

The Haaland Image Issue

A major reason City are considering legal action is the use of Haaland's image and identity in a political context.

Riquelme appeared with a Real Madrid shirt carrying Haaland's name and used the striker as a centrepiece of his campaign promises.

Clubs and players often have commercial rights attached to their names, images, and likenesses. When those assets are used without permission, particularly for promotional, commercial, or political purposes—it can raise legal concerns.

City's statement specifically referenced the use of their player's image, suggesting the club believes Haaland's likeness was used without proper authorization.

What About Rodri?

Rodri's situation is slightly different. While his contract expires next summer and speculation about his future does exist, there is currently no indication that a move to Real Madrid is close.

Riquelme nevertheless included the Spanish midfielder in his election promises and even claimed he would personally compensate Real Madrid members if he failed to deliver the transfers.

Those comments have added to the controversy because they transformed hypothetical transfer targets into campaign pledges.

How Have Haaland's representatives responded?

Haaland's camp has backed Manchester City's position.

His father, Alfie Haaland, and agent Rafaela Pimenta dismissed the reports and made it clear they do not reflect reality.

Their response effectively reinforced City's argument that the claims were speculative rather than based on genuine transfer discussions.

Could City Actually Take Legal Action?

At this stage, City have only stated that they are considering legal action. Whether the club proceeds will likely depend on legal advice regarding the use of Haaland's image, potential reputational damage, and whether the campaign continues to use the player as part of its messaging.

For now, the controversy appears less about a genuine transfer battle between Manchester City and Real Madrid and more about a football superstar being used as a campaign tool during one of the biggest elections in world football.