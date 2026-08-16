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Home / Sports / Football News / FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

Manchester City have won the Community Shield seven times. They will be looking to add another title when they face Arsenal in Cardiff.

FA Community Shield

FA Community Shield

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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The FA Community Shield has retained its place as one of the traditional curtain-raisers of the English football season, bringing together the winners of the Premier League and FA Cup for an annual showdown.
 
The 2026 edition will see Arsenal face Manchester City, with the two sides meeting at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Arsenal enter the fixture as Premier League champions, while Manchester City qualified as FA Cup winners.
 
Although the Community Shield does not carry the same weight as the Premier League or FA Cup, the fixture remains an important part of English football's calendar. It offers clubs an opportunity to begin the new campaign with silverware while giving supporters an early glimpse of their team's prospects for the season ahead.
 
 
A fixture with more than a century of history 
 
The Community Shield dates back to 1908, although its format has changed considerably over the years. It was not until 1930 that the fixture began regularly featuring the league champions against the FA Cup winners.

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The competition took its modern shape in 1974, under then-FA secretary Ted Croker, and has since become an annual meeting between the previous season's major domestic winners.
 
The fixture has also been played at several venues over the years. Wembley has traditionally been its home, but the match has occasionally moved elsewhere because of scheduling conflicts and major events at the national stadium.
 
Who has won the most Community Shields?
 
Manchester United remain the most successful club in Community Shield history, having won the trophy 21 times.
 
Arsenal are next on the list with 17 titles, while Liverpool have claimed the trophy 16 times. Everton have won it nine times, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City among the other clubs with multiple successes. 
 
Most FA Community Shield titles 
Club Titles
Manchester United 21
Arsenal 17
Liverpool 16
Everton 9
Tottenham Hotspur 7
Manchester City 7
Chelsea 4
English Professionals XI 4
Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 
What is the biggest win in Community Shield history?
 
The biggest winning margin in the history of the competition came in 1913, when the English Professionals XI defeated the English Amateurs XI 7-2.
 
How many times have Arsenal won the Community Shield?
 
Arsenal have won the Community Shield 17 times, making them the second-most successful club in the competition's history. The 2026 edition gives the Gunners another opportunity to add to that tally.
 
How many times have Manchester City won the Community Shield?
 
Manchester City have won the Community Shield seven times. They will be looking to add another title when they face Arsenal in Cardiff.
 
What does the Community Shield winner receive?
 
The winner lifts the Community Shield trophy, traditionally regarded as the first piece of silverware of the English football season. While its competitive importance is often debated, winning the fixture provides an early boost ahead of the long domestic campaign. 
FA Community Shield winners list
Season Team
26/27 Arsenal/Manchester City
25/26 Crystal Palace
24/25 Manchester City
23/24 Arsenal FC
22/23 Liverpool FC
21/22 Leicester City
20/21 Arsenal FC
19/20 Manchester City
18/19 Manchester City
17/18 Arsenal FC
16/17 Manchester United
15/16 Arsenal FC
14/15 Arsenal FC
13/14 Manchester United
12/13 Manchester City
11/12/25 Manchester United
10/11/25 Manchester United
09/10/25 Chelsea FC
08/09/25 Manchester United
07/08/25 Manchester United
06/07/25 Liverpool FC
05/06/25 Chelsea FC
04/05/25 Arsenal FC
03/04/25 Manchester United
02/03/25 Arsenal FC
01/02/25 Liverpool FC
00/01 Chelsea FC
99/00 Arsenal FC
98/99 Arsenal FC
97/98 Manchester United
96/97 Manchester United
95/96 Everton FC
94/95 Manchester United
93/94 Manchester United
92/93 Leeds United
91/92 Arsenal FC
91/92 Tottenham Hotspur
90/91 Liverpool FC
90/91 Manchester United
89/90 Liverpool FC
88/89 Liverpool FC
87/88 Everton FC
86/87 Liverpool FC
86/87 Everton FC
85/86 Everton FC
84/85 Everton FC
83/84 Manchester United
82/83 Liverpool FC
81/82 Tottenham Hotspur
81/82 Aston Villa
80/81 Liverpool FC
79/80 Liverpool FC
78/79 Nottingham Forest
77/78 Liverpool FC
77/78 Manchester United
76/77 Liverpool FC
75/76 Derby County
74/75 Liverpool FC
73/74 Burnley FC
72/73 Manchester City
71/72 Leicester City
70/71 Everton FC
69/70 Leeds United
68/69 Manchester City
67/68 Manchester United
67/68 Tottenham Hotspur
66/67 Liverpool FC
65/66 Liverpool FC
65/66 Manchester United
64/65 Liverpool FC
64/65 West Ham United
63/64 Everton FC
62/63 Tottenham Hotspur
61/62 Tottenham Hotspur
60/61 Wolverhampton Wanderers
60/61 Burnley FC
59/60 Wolverhampton Wanderers
58/59 Bolton Wanderers
57/58 Manchester United
56/57 Manchester United
55/56 Chelsea FC
54/55 Wolverhampton Wanderers
54/55 West Bromwich Albion
53/54 Arsenal FC
52/53 Manchester United
51/52 Tottenham Hotspur
49/50 Wolverhampton Wanderers
49/50 Portsmouth FC
48/49 Arsenal FC
38/39 Arsenal FC
37/38 Manchester City
36/37 Sunderland AFC
35/36 Sheffield Wednesday
34/35 Arsenal FC
33/34 Arsenal FC
32/33 Everton FC
31/32 Arsenal FC
30/31 Arsenal FC
1929/30 FA Professionals XI
1928/29 Everton FC
1927/28 Cardiff City
1926/27 FA Amateurs XI
1925/26 FA Amateurs XI
1924/25 FA Professionals XI
1923/24 FA Professionals XI
1922/23 Huddersfield Town
1921/22 Tottenham Hotspur
1920/21 West Bromwich Albion
1913/14 FA Professionals XI
1912/13 Blackburn Rovers
1911/12 Manchester United
1910/11 Brighton & Hove Albion
1909/10 Newcastle United
1908/09 Manchester United
1906/07 Newcastle United
 

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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 7:32 PM IST