FA Cup final preview: Chelsea's last fight for Europe against Man City

Two English giants will battle for silverware on Saturday as Chelsea take on Manchester City in the 2025-26 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City arrive in the final chasing yet another domestic trophy under Pep Guardiola after already lifting the Carabao Cup this season. The Cityzens created history by reaching a fourth consecutive FA Cup final following a tense semifinal win over Southampton, although memories of defeats in the previous two finals will ensure there is no room for complacency.

Chelsea, meanwhile, head into the contest as clear underdogs. The Blues endured a disappointing finish under former manager Liam Rosenior, and performances have remained inconsistent since Calum McFarlane took charge. Despite possessing exciting attacking talent, Chelsea have struggled badly for rhythm and consistency in recent months, with only a handful of victories during their last run of matches.

City’s recent form has been dominant, including back-to-back 3-0 victories and another comfortable win over Chelsea earlier this year. With attacking stars like Erling Haaland and Jérémy Doku in top form, Guardiola’s side enters Wembley as strong favourites. However, Chelsea will hope moments of brilliance from Cole Palmer or João Pedro can inspire an upset on English football’s biggest domestic stage.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have received a timely boost ahead of the final, with Reece James returning to action for the first time since the March international break during last weekend’s clash against Liverpool. Manager Calum McFarlane has since confirmed that the defender is fit and available for selection.

Levi Colwill is also expected to play after making his first start of the season at Anfield. Meanwhile, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are both likely to return from minor muscle concerns after training throughout the week. Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez could also make his comeback following recovery from a serious head injury.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Brazil's full schedule, squad and team preview here However, Chelsea will still be without wide options Estêvão, Jamie Gittens and Jesse Derry due to injury absences.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City head into the weekend with only one major injury concern, as Rodri remained unavailable during the midweek win over Crystal Palace. The Ballon d’Or winner is still racing against time for the final and has not yet been completely ruled out for Wembley.

Defensively, City have been boosted by the recent returns of Abdukodir Khusanov and Joško Gvardiol, with the latter recovering from the fractured leg injury he suffered back in January.

James Trafford is expected to retain his place as the club’s designated goalkeeper for cup competitions. After heavily rotating the squad against Crystal Palace, manager Pep Guardiola is also set to restore several key attacking names to the starting lineup, including Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku, Rayan Cherki and Nico O'Reilly.

Chelsea vs Manchester City FA Cup final probable starting XI

Chelsea XI: Sánchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.

Manchester City XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Silva, González; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Manchester City live telecast and streaming details

When will the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City be played?

The FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be played on May 16.

What time will the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City begin on May 16?

The FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City will start at 7:30 pm IST.

What will be the venue for the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City?

Wembley Stadium will host the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Where will the live telecast of the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City be available in India?

The live telecast of the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be available in India on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City be available in India?

The live streaming of the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.