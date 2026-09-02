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Home / Sports / Football News / FC Bengaluru United reappoint Mohanraj as head coach ahead of new campaign

FC Bengaluru United reappoint Mohanraj as head coach ahead of new campaign

The reappointment comes on the back of Mohanraj leading FCBU to qualification to the Indian Football League

Nallappan Mohanraj

Nallappan Mohanraj

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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FC Bengaluru United on Tuesday reappointed Nallappan Mohanraj as their head coach ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season.

The reappointment comes on the back of Mohanraj leading FCBU to qualification to the Indian Football League.

His first assignment this season will be the BDFA Super Division League, following which he will guide the team in its maiden Indian Football League campaign.

This is Mohanraj's third stint as head coach of FCBU.

"I'm very pleased to continue with FC Bengaluru United and to be part of this next chapter. Qualifying for the IFL was a special achievement, but the work does not stop there.

"I'm looking forward to building on what we have achieved and continuing to develop the team and the players," said Mohanraj, a former India, Mohun Bagan, ATK and Chennaiyin FC player.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Super League Indian football Sports News

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 9:30 AM IST