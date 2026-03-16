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Home / Sports / Football News / Fernandes closes in on PL assist record as Man Utd beat Aston Villa 3-1

Fernandes closes in on PL assist record as Man Utd beat Aston Villa 3-1

Bruno Fernandes moved closer to breaking the Premier League 's assists record as Manchester United tightened its grip on Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes is well on track to break the all-time record for most assists in a single PL season

Bruno Fernandes is well on track to break the all-time record for most assists in a single PL season

AP Manchester (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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Bruno Fernandes moved closer to breaking the Premier League 's assists record as Manchester United tightened its grip on Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fernandes provided assists for two of United's goals to take his tally for the season to 16. The record for a single Premier League campaign is 20, with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne both reaching that mark.

Fernandes has up to eight more games to set a new record in English soccer's top division. 

Of more importance to United was a seventh win in nine games under head coach Michael Carrick. United is third - three points clear of Villa in fourth.

 

At the other end of the standings Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone with a 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Crystal Palace and Leeds also drew 0-0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : English Premier League Manchester United

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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