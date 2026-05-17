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Home / Sports / Football News / Fernandes equals all-time EPL assist record In United's win over Forest

Fernandes equals all-time EPL assist record In United's win over Forest

The milestone moment came in the 76th minute when Fernandes delivered a dangerous ball across the penalty area that was converted by Bryan Mbeumo.

Bruno Fernandes assist record

Bruno Fernandes assist record

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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Bruno Fernandes has matched the Premier League record for most assists in a single season after registering his 20th assist during Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday.
 
The milestone moment came in the 76th minute when Fernandes delivered a dangerous ball across the penalty area that was converted by Bryan Mbeumo. The assist brought the United captain level with the long-standing Premier League benchmark.
 
Level With Premier League Greats
 
Fernandes now shares the single-season assist record with Thierry Henry, who achieved the feat for Arsenal during the 2002-03 season, and Kevin De Bruyne, who matched it for Manchester City in 2019-20.
 
 
The Portuguese midfielder had opportunities to move clear of the record late in the match, but Manchester United were denied by the woodwork and some desperate defending from Forest.

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Interestingly, set-pieces have played a major role in Fernandes’ assist tally this season. Half of his 20 assists have come from dead-ball situations, unlike Henry and De Bruyne, who produced most of their assists from open play.
  Fernandes Reflects On The Achievement
 
Speaking after the game, Fernandes admitted he was aware of the significance of the record but insisted the team result mattered more.
 
The 31-year-old joked that his teammates were eager to score from his passes once they realised he was close to history. He also admitted there were moments during the game when he perhaps should have passed rather than attempted shots himself.
 
A Remarkable Season For Fernandes
 
The assist record is another major achievement in what has been an outstanding campaign individually for Fernandes. Earlier this season, he was named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association, narrowly beating Declan Rice to the award.
 
Fernandes secured 45 percent of the media vote and became the first Manchester United player since Wayne Rooney in 2010 to receive the honour.
 
With one league game remaining against Brighton & Hove Albion, Fernandes still has the chance to break the all-time Premier League assist record outright.

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Topics : English Premier League Manchester United

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First Published: May 17 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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