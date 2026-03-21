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Fernandes impresses but Manchester United held to 2-2 draw by Bournemouth

Fernandes' in-swinging corner was headed into his own goal by James Hill under pressure from Maguire at the far post

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes

AP Bournemouth
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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Bruno Fernandes got a goal and an assist and Harry Maguire marked his return to the England squad by getting a red card as Manchester United drew 2-2 at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Friday.

After a dull first half, Fernandes, so often United's saviour, put the visitor ahead from the penalty spot an hour in.

Ryan Christie equalized for Bournemouth with a perfectly executed low shot six minutes later.

Fernandes' in-swinging corner was headed into his own goal by James Hill under pressure from Maguire at the far post.

Then with 12 minutes remaining Maguire - who hours earlier was named in Thomas Tuchel's squad for pre-World Cup friendlies against Uruguay and Japan - was red-carded for bringing down Evanilson in the box.

 

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Teenage Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi converted the penalty to make it 2-2.

The home side threw everything at its more illustrious visitor during a frantic final push but could not get a winner. Instead, it was a fifth consecutive draw for the Cherries, whose unbeaten run clicked on to 11 matches.

"I'm happy for the performance - it's a decent point always when you face United," Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said. "But in the big picture it's five draws in a row. It doesn't give you a lot in the standings. Probably, especially at the end, we were looking for a win."  Bournemouth was 10th in the table.

United remained in third place, six points behind Manchester City, but captain Fernandes could not hide his disappointment at not taking all three points.

"We were in front two times, we gave it away," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : English Premier League Manchester United

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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