FIFA partners with YouTube for unique streaming format for 2026 World Cup

FIFA has announced a new partnership with streaming platform YouTube that will introduce a different digital viewing format during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, allowing official broadcasters to use the platform to show selected live match content and archive footage during the tournament.

Under the arrangement, rights-holding broadcasters will be able to stream the opening portion of matches on YouTube before directing viewers to television or official streaming platforms for the full broadcast. FIFA said the model is aimed at widening digital reach and attracting younger audiences who increasingly follow sport through online platforms rather than conventional television.

Rights holders to stream opening match segments on YouTube

A key feature of the agreement is FIFA’s plan to encourage broadcasters to show the first 10 minutes of matches live on YouTube. The idea is to offer viewers an early live window before moving them to the main rights-holding platform for the remainder of the match.

The format is expected to be used across the 104-match tournament, which will be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

FIFA to open World Cup archive on digital platform

Alongside live coverage, FIFA plans to make more of its historical World Cup content available through YouTube during the tournament period.

This includes full past matches, classic highlights and other notable moments from previous editions, giving fans access to archive material alongside current tournament coverage.

The governing body expects the archive content to help maintain engagement throughout the tournament, especially between matchdays.

Creators to receive expanded tournament access

FIFA will also increase the involvement of digital creators during the tournament by giving selected YouTube personalities wider behind-the-scenes access.

According to FIFA, creators will be allowed to produce content from stadiums, training venues and team environments, offering coverage beyond traditional match broadcasts.

The plan builds on FIFA’s earlier collaboration with YouTube during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but the 2026 edition is expected to feature a much larger digital content operation aimed at reaching mobile-first audiences.

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will be the first World Cup with 48 teams and 104 matches, making it the largest edition of the tournament.

Key tournament dates