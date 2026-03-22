FIFA World Cup 2026: Final chance for 22 teams to grab remaining 6 spots

The race to complete the lineup for the historic 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 is reaching its climax. Six remaining spots will be decided through the FIFA Play-Off Tournament and the UEFA play-offs. Alongside confirming the final participants, this decisive window will also lock in the tournament schedule for the competition in North America.

With high stakes and intense matchups ahead, 22 teams across continents are preparing for defining moments that could secure their place on football’s biggest stage.

FIFA Play-Off Tournament

Path 1 Showdown FIFA World Cup playoffs Path 1 schedule Stage Date Match Stakes Semi-final 26/03/26 New Caledonia vs Jamaica Winner advances to final Final 31/03/26 Winner of Semi-final vs DR Congo Winner qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026

New Caledonia will take on Jamaica in the semi-final on 26 March. The winner advances to face DR Congo in the final on 31 March. New Caledonia are chasing a historic first-ever World Cup qualification. Jamaica last featured in the tournament in 1998. DR Congo, formerly known as Zaire, made their only appearance back in 1974.

Path 2 Battle FIFA World Cup playoffs Path 2 schedule Stage Date Match Stakes Semi-final 26/03/26 Bolivia vs Suriname Bolivia chasing 4th WC; Suriname aiming for debut Final 31/03/26 Winner of Semi-final vs Iraq Winner qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026 (Iraq last appeared in 1986)

Bolivia, aiming to return to the World Cup for the fourth time (after 1930, 1950, and 1994), must first get past Suriname, a team hoping to qualify for the very first time.

The winner of this encounter will then face Iraq in the final. Iraq’s only World Cup appearance came in 1986.

UEFA Play-Offs

Path A: Italy’s Redemption Quest FIFA World Cup playoffs (UEFA) Path A schedule Stage Date Match Stakes Semi-final 1 26/03/26 Italy vs Northern Ireland Italy aiming to avoid third straight WC absence Semi-final 2 26/03/26 Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Winner advances to final Final 31/03/26 Italy/Northern Ireland winner vs Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina winner Winner qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026

ALSO READ: Senegal's FIFA World Cup 2026 kit to carry one AFCON star instead of two Italy, looking to avoid missing out on a third consecutive World Cup, begin with a clash against Northern Ireland on 26 March. If they progress, they will face either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the decisive match.

Path B: Fierce European Rivalries FIFA World Cup playoffs (UEFA) Path B schedule Stage Date Match Stakes Semi-final 1 26/03/26 Sweden vs Ukraine Winner advances to final Semi-final 2 26/03/26 Poland vs Albania Albania chasing first-ever World Cup spot Final 31/03/26 Sweden/Ukraine winner vs Poland/Albania winner Winner qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026

Sweden will battle Ukraine in one semi-final, while Poland, led by star striker Robert Lewandowski, take on Albania. Notably, Albania are the only team in this group yet to qualify for a World Cup.

Path C: Long-Awaited Returns FIFA World Cup playoffs (UEFA) Path C schedule Stage Date Match Notes Semi-final 1 26/03/26 Norway / Austria / Scotland vs Türkiye Teams aiming to return after long absences (Norway, Austria, Scotland since 1998; Türkiye since 2002) Semi-final 2 26/03/26 Slovakia vs Kosovo Kosovo aiming for historic World Cup debut Final 31/03/26 Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 Winner qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026

Several teams are eyeing a return after long absences. While Norway, Austria, and Scotland have not featured since 1998, Romania must also first overcome Türkiye, who last appeared in 2002.

In the other tie, Slovakia face Kosovo, with the latter hoping to secure a historic debut qualification.

Path D: One Last Chance FIFA World Cup playoffs (UEFA) Path D schedule Stage Date Match Stakes Semi-final 1 26/03/26 Denmark vs North Macedonia Denmark seeking another chance after missing direct qualification Semi-final 2 26/03/26 Czechia vs Republic of Ireland Ireland aiming to return to World Cup for first time since 2002 Final 31/03/26 Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 Winner qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026

Denmark, who narrowly missed direct qualification after a defeat to Scotland, get another opportunity as they face North Macedonia. Meanwhile, Czechia will go up against the Republic of Ireland, who are aiming to end their World Cup drought dating back to 2002. Teams already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026