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Germany's wait ends as Klopp set to be presented as the head coach

The German soccer federation has called a news conference for Friday when it is expected to present Jurgen Klopp as the next national coach.

Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp, Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, smiles during a ceremony that presented him with the "Fair Play Prize of German Sport 2024" award, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Wiesbaden, Germany. (Photo: PTI)

AP Frankfurt
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:00 PM IST

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The German soccer federation has called a news conference for Friday when it is expected to present Jurgen Klopp as the next national coach.

In a brief announcement on Thursday, the federation didn't give a reason for the event scheduled for Friday morning at its Frankfurt headquarters.

The former Liverpool manager has been the preferred candidate ever since Julian Nagelsmann resigned following Germany's shock loss on penalties to Paraguay in the World Cup round of 32.

Klopp held talks with Germany officials in New York while working there as a TV expert at the World Cup, and the federation said on July 11 they reached an agreement on "essential key points" of a contract. 

 

At that time, the main obstacle was getting the agreement of drinks giant Red Bull, where Klopp has been working for the last year and a half as head of global soccer, overseeing the network of Red Bull-backed clubs around the world.

Klopp hasn't coached since he left Liverpool in 2024, citing fatigue. He said this month he felt "recharged" and ready for another job.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:00 PM IST

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