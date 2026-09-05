Here's why AIFF has preponed India vs Panama football match in Bengaluru

The Indian football team’s international friendly against Panama has been brought forward by a day and will now be played on September 25 at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Saturday.

The match was originally scheduled for September 26, as part of India’s three-match friendly series against South American teams, including Brazil and Uruguay. While AIFF has announced the revised date for the fixture, it is yet to announce the reason behind the change.

However, according to media reports, the rescheduling is linked to the Bengaluru Marathon, which is scheduled to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on September 27.

The stadium will serve as both the starting and finishing point of the marathon, creating a scheduling and logistical challenge if the India-Panama match were to be played on September 26.

Why has India vs Panama been moved?

The change is understood to be primarily a venue-management issue. The Sree Kanteerava Stadium has been allotted for the Bengaluru Marathon on September 27. With the stadium being used as the start and finish point, preparations for the event need to be completed ahead of race day.

Holding an international football match on September 26 would leave the organisers with very little time to prepare the stadium and its surrounding areas for the marathon. The football fixture would require its own match-day arrangements, including security, team and broadcast operations, spectator management and other venue infrastructure.

According to a report from news agency PTI, sources said it would be difficult to conduct the football match on September 26 and then prepare the venue for the marathon the following day.

"We are now going to advance the India-Panama match by a day. It will now be held on September 25," a KSFA source told PTI.

India return to Bengaluru after three years

The Panama fixture will mark India's return to Bengaluru after a three-year absence. The Indian men's team last played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium during the 2023 SAFF Championship. India won the tournament after defeating Kuwait in the final at the same venue.

The return to Bengaluru will also give the Blue Tigers an opportunity to face one of the stronger teams on their international schedule.

ALSO READ: Here's why Jamil doesn't want the return of Chhetri in India national side Panama are ranked 44th in the world and featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. AIFF had described the Central American side as a high-quality opponent when it originally confirmed Bengaluru as the venue. The match will be India's first-ever meeting with Panama.

Part of a demanding international window

The Panama game is the first of three high-profile friendlies lined up for India during the September-October international period.

India will then travel to Kolkata to face five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6. Both matches will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

India's preparatory camp for the three fixtures is scheduled to begin in Bengaluru on September 14. The squad is expected to travel to Kolkata on September 28 following the Panama match.

The revised date means India will now have three days between the Panama match and their scheduled travel to Kolkata.

Brazil and Uruguay matches to go on as scheduled

The change affects only the India-Panama fixture. India's matches against Brazil and Uruguay remain scheduled for October 3 and October 6 respectively in Kolkata.

Brazil will provide India's biggest test of the window, with the five-time world champions followed by Uruguay, two-time World Cup winners.

The three fixtures give head coach Khalid Jamil's side an opportunity to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay — all of whom featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. AIFF has described the window as an important opportunity for the Indian team to gain exposure against high-level opposition.