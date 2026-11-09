Hossam Hassan sacked as Egypt coach over team's public image concerns

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan was sacked for what the soccer federation cited as "a negative impact on the positive image of the team." The Egyptian Football Association did not elaborate in a statement, adding only that "maintaining the team's stability is a paramount priority" that cannot be compromised.

Egyptian media believed the decision had more to do with Hassan's personal life than rumors of disagreements with Egypt players including star forward Mohamed Salah.

Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan last week from appearing in all media outlets, an unprecedented decision against a national coach. That followed disputes in Hassan's personal life becoming public.

Hassan was appointed Egypt coach in 2024 and became the first former Egypt player to coach the national team at a World Cup this year. Egypt was knocked out by Argentina in the last 16.

The EFA immediately replaced Hassan with Ali Maher, a long-time head coach in the Egyptian Premier League currently leading fourth-placed Ceramica Cleopatra.

Maher must get quickly up to speed. Egypt plays Malawi on Nov. 13 and 17 in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Egypt leads Group B.