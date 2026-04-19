How can Arsenal still lift PL title despite dropping points vs Man City?

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has arrived at a critical juncture as they face Manchester City in a fixture that could significantly reshape the race tonight. A 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in their previous outing has tightened the margin at the top, handing City a renewed opportunity to apply pressure and deny Arsenal a chance to lift their first league title in more than 20 years A victory for City today would cut the gap to just three points with a game in hand, effectively turning the contest into a near level race where goal difference could become decisive.

Here are the scenarios of the Premier title race of Arsenal drop points tonight -

If Arsenal lose -

Arsenal points tally - 70 after 33 games

Manchester City points tally - 67 after 32 games (game in hand)

If Arsenal drop points tonight, they will have a slender 3 point lead in the table as City have played one game lesser than them till now. This means that if Pep Guardiola's side win their 33rd game, they will be level on points with the Gunners making it a rollercoaster title race for the last 5 games.

If Arsenal draw tonight -

Arsenal points tally - 71 after 33 games

Manchester City points tally - 65 after 32 games (game in hand)

If Arsenal win tonight - If Arteta's men manage to take a point away from Etihad tonight, they will have a 6 point lead intact which could reduce to 3 points if City won their game in hand in the future. Afterwards, with 15 points to fight, the Gunners will have the fate in their hands and could seal the title by winning their remaining games. However, if they lose a single game in the process, then things could be decided by the goal difference as well. Currently Arsenal have a batter goal difference (+3) than City which could prove benefetial for them later on.

Arsenal points tally - 73 after 33 games

Manchester City points tally - 64 after 32 games (game in hand)

ALSO READ: Manchester City vs Arsenal live streaming: Where to watch PL match today? If the Gunners manage to win the match tonight away from home, then only a miracle could deny them their 1st title in 22 years as City would have to win all their remaining games and expect Arsenal to lose 2 of their last 5 games as well to cut down the 6 point gap.

A season of sustained control at the top

Despite the immediate tension, Arsenal’s position remains built on months of consistency. They have spent large portions of the season at the summit, repeatedly responding whenever City have attempted to close the gap. Even during phases where the lead has narrowed, Arsenal have shown an ability to recover momentum and maintain control over the standings.

Their campaign has not been defined by dominance in every phase, but rather by resilience and consistency across the long run of fixtures, which has kept them ahead in a tightly contested title battle.

Defensive structure as the foundation

A key factor in Arsenal’s season has been their defensive organisation. Built on structured rest defence and compact positioning, they have made it extremely difficult for opponents to exploit space in transition. This stability has allowed them to stay competitive even when attacking output has fluctuated.

Set pieces have also played a decisive role. Arsenal have been the league’s most effective side in these situations, consistently turning dead-ball moments into goals and using them as a reliable source of advantage in tight matches.

City’s challenge and shifting dynamics

Manchester City, traditionally known for late-season surges under Pep Guardiola, have taken a different path this season. While they remain a powerful attacking side, their usual end-of-campaign acceleration has not been as dominant. Defensive inconsistencies and uneven form have occasionally prevented them from capitalising fully on Arsenal’s slip-ups.

As a result, the gap at the top has remained stubbornly intact for long stretches, rather than collapsing under pressure as in previous seasons.

Arsenal still likely to lift title?

Even in the event of a defeat, Arsenal’s title hopes would not be extinguished. A reduced lead would intensify the race, but the standings would still leave everything to play for in the remaining fixtures. Their season-long accumulation of points and defensive reliability means they would remain firmly in contention. City may gain psychological momentum from such a result, but Arsenal’s consistency across the campaign ensures they would not be displaced from the race.

Ultimately, today’s match may shape the narrative of the run-in, but it is unlikely to determine the outcome. The title race remains finely poised, with both teams carrying different strengths into the final stretch. Arsenal’s structured consistency against City’s attacking firepower sets up a conclusion that will likely be decided not in a single game, but across the final sequence of matches.