How fans can watch India's football matches vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay

The Indian football team under head coach Khalid Jamil is set to begin one of their toughest international windows in recent years as they take on three of the top football-playing nations from South America — Brazil, Panama and Uruguay — in international friendly matches starting Saturday, September 26.

India will first face Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru before travelling to Kolkata for back-to-back fixtures against Brazil and Uruguay on October 3 and 6, respectively.

The three matches will give Jamil’s side a stern test against opponents who all featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings, will be the biggest draw of the window, while Uruguay and Panama are placed 20th and 44th, respectively.

Sony to broadcast India’s three friendlies

Meanwhile, in a major boost for fans who will be unable to attend the matches at the stadiums, India’s three high-profile friendlies will be available to watch on Sony Sports Network. Sony has acquired the broadcast and live-streaming rights for the matches in the Indian subcontinent. This means that, while the live broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Network, fans will be able to watch the matches live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ: Here's why Jamil doesn't want the return of Chhetri in India national side Sony Sports Network will also produce the fixtures for the All India Football Federation (AIFF), bringing the much-anticipated international window to television and digital audiences across India.

India’s full squad for football friendlies vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

India’s full schedule for football friendlies vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay:

Match Date Venue India vs Panama September 26, 2026 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru India vs Brazil October 3, 2026 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata India vs Uruguay October 6, 2026 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

India’s football friendlies vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay: Live streaming and telecast details

When will India start their three-match friendly series against Brazil, Panama and Uruguay?

India will start their football friendly series vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay on September 26 against Panama, before taking on Brazil and Uruguay on October 3 and 6, respectively.

What are the venues for India’s football matches vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay?

India will face Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, while India’s games vs Brazil and Uruguay will be held at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Where to watch live telecast of India’s football matches vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay in India?

The live telecast of India’s football matches vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of India’s football matches vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay in India?

The live streaming of India’s football matches vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.