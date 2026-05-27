How football quietly became India's second sporting obsession among youth

As anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, football is steadily cementing itself as India’s second-favourite sport after cricket, reflecting a broader shift in sports consumption patterns across Asia and among younger, digitally connected audiences.

New audience research released by global leader in audience measurement and data analytics, Nielsen highlights the growing popularity of football in India, where the sport now ranks just behind cricket among adults. The findings place India alongside several Asian markets where football has become deeply embedded in mainstream culture, including South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, where it is already the most popular sport.

The report suggests that football’s rise in India is being driven by a mix of global tournament exposure, expanding digital access, European club fandom, and the rapid growth of social-media-driven sports communities.

“Football in India is no longer a niche urban interest,” said a Nielsen spokesperson in the report. “It is evolving into a mainstream entertainment and cultural force, especially among younger consumers who follow international leagues, creators, and athletes online.”

Digital Audiences Fueling Football’s Growth

The research points to changing viewing habits and mobile-first engagement as major catalysts behind football’s momentum. Across global football audiences, fans are increasingly consuming highlights, commentary, and live match content through social media platforms rather than traditional television alone.

Nielsen found that highly engaged football communities are also among the most digitally active sports audiences. In markets with rapidly growing football fandom, supporters are far more likely to follow teams and tournaments through short-form video platforms, livestreams, and creator-led content ecosystems.

ALSO READ: India's Asian Games gold medallist Randhir Singh passes away aged 79 India’s football audience mirrors many of these trends. European leagues such as the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League continue to attract substantial followings in Indian cities, while international tournaments consistently generate spikes in streaming viewership and online engagement.

A Pan-Asian Football Boom

The findings also underline football’s dominance across Asia. Nielsen’s survey revealed that football ranks as the No. 1 sport among adults in South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

In India, the sport sits comfortably in second place behind cricket, while in Japan it trails baseball.

Industry analysts say India’s massive youth population and increasing exposure to global sports culture position football for even stronger growth over the next decade.

“Cricket remains dominant, but football has become the clear challenger,” the report noted. “The gap is narrowing among younger demographics who consume sports in a more global and digital way.”

Diverse Audiences Driving Global Football Culture

Nielsen’s research also explored football’s appeal among multicultural audiences globally, particularly in the United States and Middle Eastern communities.

According to the data, Middle Eastern and Black audiences are approximately 40% more likely to express strong interest in football compared to the general adult population. Black Caribbean audiences show even higher engagement levels, demonstrating how football continues to resonate across diverse cultural groups worldwide.

The report further highlighted the importance of Hispanic audiences in shaping football culture in the United States. Nearly half of U.S. Hispanics surveyed identified themselves as World Cup fans, while a large majority said they actively engage with football content through social media.

India’s Football Moment

India’s growing football appetite is visible not only in television ratings and streaming numbers, but also in grassroots participation, fantasy sports, gaming culture, and brand investment.

Domestic tournaments such as the Indian Super League have expanded football’s visibility, while international clubs increasingly target Indian fans through localized campaigns, pre-season events, and regional digital content.

With the FIFA World Cup approaching and global football audiences expanding rapidly, marketers and broadcasters are beginning to view India as one of the sport’s most important emerging markets.

“The next era of football growth will come from digitally connected nations with young populations,” the Nielsen analysis concluded. “India stands out as one of the biggest opportunities in the global football ecosystem.”