How Sergio Lobera's tactics are driving Mohun Bagan's ISL dominance

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have begun their 2025-26 Indian Super League campaign in emphatic fashion, winning all four of their opening matches and then drawing with Bengaluru FC which has quickly established themselves as one of the strongest contenders for the title.

The Mariners have adapted seamlessly to the tactical approach introduced by head coach Sergio Lobera, whose attacking philosophy has helped the team produce fluid, entertaining football. Their early results have not only highlighted their attacking firepower but also their tactical cohesion, which has allowed them to dominate opponents in the opening phase of the season.

Lobera’s attacking system bringing immediate results

Since taking charge, Lobera has implemented a more dynamic attacking structure that focuses on quick ball movement, high pressing and creating consistent chances in the final third. The system encourages creative players to operate behind the striker, allowing the team to build attacks more effectively.

This tactical tweak has given Mohun Bagan a more balanced attacking setup, enabling them to control games while constantly threatening opposition defenses. The presence of creative players like Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings has ensured that the Mariners maintain a steady supply of opportunities in dangerous areas.

Jamie Maclaren leading the goal-scoring charts

A major beneficiary of Lobera’s system has been Australian striker Jamie Maclaren. The forward has enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign, scoring seven goals in the first fivematches and moving to the top of the league’s goal-scoring charts.

ALSO READ: Manchester City drop the ball as Arsenal's PL title run gains momentum Maclaren’s early-season form represents a significant improvement from the previous campaign, when he managed 12 goals in 25 appearances. The difference this season lies largely in how he is being utilised within Lobera’s setup, which allows him to focus on his strengths as a clinical finisher inside the penalty area.

Greater freedom in the penalty area

Unlike last season, when Maclaren was often required to drop deep to support build-up play, Lobera’s system allows the striker to remain higher up the pitch. With Petratos and Cummings taking on creative responsibilities, Maclaren can concentrate on positioning himself in dangerous areas.

This tactical freedom has allowed the striker to make sharper runs, anticipate deliveries into the box and consistently get into goal-scoring positions. His improved movement has made it increasingly difficult for defenders to track him.

Improved service in the final third

Another key factor behind Mohun Bagan’s attacking success has been the quality of service reaching their striker. Under Lobera, the team is more focused on delivering the ball into central attacking areas rather than relying on speculative attempts from distance.

As a result, Maclaren is receiving better passes inside the penalty area and more through balls that exploit defensive gaps. The improved understanding between the striker and his teammates has significantly increased his number of goal-scoring opportunities.

Early signs of a title contender

Mohun Bagan’s strong start suggests that Lobera’s tactical blueprint is already yielding results. The combination of a well-structured attacking system and Maclaren’s clinical finishing has made the Mariners one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

If they continue to maintain this momentum, Mohun Bagan could once again find themselves firmly in the race for the ISL title by the end of the season.