How the Champions League final could shape the Ballon d'Or 2026 race?

The UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain is not only a battle for European glory but could also have a major influence on the Ballon d'Or 2026 race.

With Arsenal chasing their first-ever Champions League title and PSG aiming to defend their European crown, several players have the opportunity to strengthen their credentials for football's most prestigious individual award. Among them, Declan Rice and Ousmane Dembele stand out as two of the leading contenders.

Declan Rice's Defining Moment

Declan Rice has been instrumental in Arsenal's success this season, helping the Gunners end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title. The England midfielder has been the driving force in Mikel Arteta's midfield, combining defensive solidity with attacking contributions.

Across all competitions, Rice has delivered consistently with goals, assists and leadership in key moments. If Arsenal can complete a historic domestic and European double, the 27-year-old's Ballon d'Or case would receive a significant boost.

ALSO READ: UCL 2025-26 Final: PSG vs Arsenal live match time, venue, streaming A standout performance in Budapest could elevate him to the top of the rankings ahead of the award ceremony.

Ousmane Dembele Chasing More History

On the opposite side stands PSG star Ousmane Dembele, who has once again been one of Europe's most influential attackers.

The French winger has played a crucial role in PSG's journey to another Champions League final, producing goals, assists and match-winning performances throughout the campaign. Another decisive display on the biggest stage could strengthen his position among the favourites for the 70th Ballon d'Or.

Other Names in the Conversation

While Rice and Dembele may headline the race, several other stars remain firmly in contention. Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, PSG midfielder Vitinha, winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern's Michael Olise are all expected to feature prominently in discussions.

However, with the Champions League final carrying enormous weight in Ballon d'Or voting, Saturday night's showdown in Budapest could prove to be the defining chapter in determining football's next winner.