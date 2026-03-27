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Home / Sports / Football News / India beat Pakistan 3-0 in SAFF U20 opener to book semifinal berth

India beat Pakistan 3-0 in SAFF U20 opener to book semifinal berth

Dodum struck in the 64th and 88th minutes after Vishal Yadav had handed the Blue Colts an early advantage in the third minute

India vs Pakistan SAFF U20 match

India vs Pakistan SAFF U20 match

Press Trust of India Male
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

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A second-half brace from Omang Dodum guided India to a convincing 3-0 victory over Pakistan in their opening Group B match of the SAFF U20 Championship, earning them a semifinal berth here on Thursday.

Dodum struck in the 64th and 88th minutes after Vishal Yadav had handed the Blue Colts an early advantage in the third minute.

The win not only gave India a perfect start but also secured their place in the semi-finals. Pakistan, having lost both their matches after a defeat to Bangladesh two days before, are now eliminated from the competition.

The top spot in Group B will be decided when India face Bangladesh on Saturday.

 

India began on the front foot and created an opportunity within two minutes. Vishal Yadav surged down the right flank and delivered a dangerous cross into the box for Omang Dodum, but the forward was unable to convert.

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The breakthrough came moments later. Spotting Yadav's run, Gurnaj Singh Grewal lofted a ball over the Pakistan defence. The winger controlled it well and attempted a shot that was blocked. However, he reacted quickly to the rebound and finished with his left foot at the near post to give India an early lead.

The goal lifted India's confidence, but Pakistan gradually settled into the contest and began to test the Indian defence. They came close to equalising on two occasions, only to be denied by goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam, who produced a couple of excellent saves.

Pakistan's missed opportunities proved costly in the second half. India doubled their lead through a swift counter-attacking move.

Samson Ahongshangbam carried the ball from defence into the left channel before switching play with a precise cross to Rishi Singh Ninthoukhongjam. Rishi laid it off for Dodum, who reached the ball before goalkeeper Zulqurnain and headed the ball home in the 64th minute.

With a two-goal cushion, India controlled the tempo, while Pakistan searched for a way back into the game. The Indian defence remained compact and disciplined, limiting Pakistan's chances.

In the 88th minute, Muhammad Junaid brought down Prashan Jajo inside the penalty area, prompting referee Virendha Rai to award a spot-kick. Dodum stepped up and converted with a powerful strike, completing his brace and putting the result beyond doubt.

The comprehensive win gives India early momentum in the tournament, with the Blue Colts now set to face Bangladesh in their final Group B fixture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Football Team

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:45 AM IST

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