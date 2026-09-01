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Home / Sports / Football News / India name 26-member squad for Panama, Brazil and Uruguay friendlies

India name 26-member squad for Panama, Brazil and Uruguay friendlies

India will take on Panama on September 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru before travelling to Kolkata to face five-time world champions Brazil on October 3

Indian football team

Indian football team

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

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Indian men's football team head coach Khalid Jamil on Monday named a 26-member squad for next month's FIFA international window, with the Blue Tigers set to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in high-profile friendlies.

India will take on Panama on September 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru before travelling to Kolkata to face five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6.

All three opponents featured at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year, providing India with a stern test against higher-ranked opposition as Jamil looks to assess his squad ahead of the team's upcoming assignments.

 

The national camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 14, with the team scheduled to travel to Kolkata on September 28 following the Panama game.

The three-match series will be a major test for Jamil's young side, particularly against Brazil and Uruguay, two of the most decorated teams in international football.

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India's squad: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

India's schedule: September 26: India vs Panama - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru October 3: India vs Brazil - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata October 6: India vs Uruguay - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Football Team

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 2:35 PM IST