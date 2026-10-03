India vs Brazil live streaming: Where to watch today's football match?

The Indian football team will face one of its biggest challenges when it takes on five-time world champions Brazil in a high-profile international friendly at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata today. The Blue Tigers head into the contest after showing resilience in a 1-1 draw against Panama and will look to test themselves against elite opposition.

Head coach Khalid Jamil has a fully fit squad available, while Brazil arrive with a star-studded group despite missing several players through injury. With Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Estevao Willian among Brazil’s attacking options, India’s defensive organisation is likely to be severely tested as the hosts look to produce a memorable performance.

India look to continue their momentum

India head coach Khalid Jamil has a fully fit squad at his disposal for the international friendly, giving him plenty of options as the Blue Tigers prepare to take on Brazil.

Veteran goalkeeper and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is set to make his landmark 90th international appearance. He is expected to have a busy outing against Brazil’s potent attack and will be crucial to India’s chances of keeping the visitors at bay.

Ryan Williams is likely to retain his place in attack after finding the net against Panama. He could partner Manvir Singh up front as India look to threaten Brazil on the counter.

At the back, Anwar Ali and Bijoy Varghese are expected to play important roles in dealing with Brazil’s attacking pressure. Jamil could opt for a disciplined 4-4-2 formation built around a compact defensive block and quick transitions.

Apuia and Ricky John Shabong are likely to have key responsibilities in midfield, particularly in breaking up Brazil’s attacks and providing protection to the defensive line.

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: India edge past Pakistan to defend gold medal in men's cricket India enter the match without a win in their previous five games. After beating Hong Kong 2-1 in Asian Cup qualifying, the Blue Tigers suffered defeats against Jamaica, Zimbabwe and Tajikistan before recording consecutive 1-1 draws against Tajikistan and Panama.

Brazil to take the field without Raphinha

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be without Barcelona winger Raphinha, who withdrew from the 26-member squad because of a right-thigh injury. Joao Pedro and Wesley are also unavailable, while no replacement has been called up.

Despite the absences, Brazil have plenty of attacking firepower. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is expected to lead the attack, with youngsters Endrick and Estevao Willian providing Ancelotti with further options in the final third.

Gabriel Martinelli has also been added to the squad, further strengthening Brazil’s attacking choices.

Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes are expected to provide experience at the heart of the defence, while Bruno Guimaraes could be tasked with controlling proceedings in midfield.

Ancelotti is likely to use an attacking 4-3-3 formation, with Brazil expected to dominate possession, press high up the pitch and look to create opportunities from wide areas.

Brazil arrive in strong form following their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 exit against Norway. They have responded well since the tournament and were unbeaten in their recent two-match series against Australia, drawing the first encounter 1-1 before registering a 4-2 victory in the second.

India vs Brazil football match: Starting 11

India starting 11 (probable): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh, Manvir Singh

Brazil starting 11 (probable): Souza; Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Gabriel, D Santos; A Santos, Martinelli, Guimaraes; Estevao, Vinicius, Endrick

India vs Brazil: Head-to-head in football

The October 3 international friendly between India and Brazil is their first meeting in international football.

India vs Brazil football match: Full squad

India full squad: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh

Brazil full squad: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Endrick, Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior

India vs Brazil football match: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Brazil football match take place?

The India vs Brazil international friendly is scheduled for Saturday, October 3.

What will be the venue for the India vs Brazil football match?

The India vs Brazil football friendly will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time does the India vs Brazil football match start?

The India vs Brazil football match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Brazil football in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Brazil match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Brazil football in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Brazil match will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India.