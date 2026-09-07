Infantino to seek FIFA re-election despite failed World Cup sell-off

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election despite growing calls for him to step down from his position as the head of world soccer's governing body.

Infantino has faced increasing pressure after his controversial plan to sell stakes in the World Cup was met with a furious backlash.

But FIFA said on Sunday that he plans to stand again in next year's elections for a final term in office through 2031.

"The FIFA President announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election," a FIFA spokesperson said.

November 18 is the deadline for candidates to enter the next presidential contest, exactly four months ahead of the vote.

UEFA, European soccer's governing body, has led the calls for Infantino to go, saying it had lost confidence in him and previously threatened to boycott FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup. A number of national associations, such the English FA, have withdrawn support for Infantino's re-election.

On Saturday Infantino refused to comment about his future when arriving for the opening of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

"There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this. It's not today, it's not here, but here and today, we are enjoying football," he told Sky News.

FIFA apologised for errors made over its controversial plan to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary and committed to "ensure they do not happen again." But that hasn't been enough to ease the pressure on Infantino's position.

UEFA is preparing a criminal complaint against Infantino in Swiss courts for possible financial mismanagement over his now abandoned plan to sell future World Cup profits to private investors.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham added his weight to the debate last month, saying Infantino was not the right man to lead world soccer's governing body.