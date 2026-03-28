Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Iran soccer team honors victims of deadly missile attack on school children

Iran soccer team honors victims of deadly missile attack on school children

More than 165 people were killed, most of them children, when a Feb. 28 strike, likely launched by the U.S., hit the school in southern Iran

Iran's national soccer team

Iran's national soccer team

AP Antalya (Turkey)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Players held small backpacks as Iran's national soccer team used a match against Nigeria on Friday to honor the victims of a deadly missile strike on an elementary school.

More than 165 people were killed, most of them children, when a Feb. 28 strike, likely launched by the U.S., hit the school in southern Iran. Neither the United States nor Israel has accepted responsibility for the attack, which has come under staunch criticism from the United Nations and human rights groups. The U.S. military is investigating and has said it would never target civilians.

During the national anthem Friday, the Iranian team honored the memory of the slain children by placing small pink and purple school backpacks in front of them.

 

Video of the ceremony also showed the players wearing black armbands in remembrance of those killed since the war began.

The match was played in Antalya, southern Turkey. Nigeria won 2-1 in a game that was a World Cup tuneup for Iran, ahead of the tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Also Read

France football team

Mbappe shines as France beat Brazil 2-1 in 2026 FIFA World Cup warmup

Italy football team

Italy seal 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in WC qualification playoff semis

Sammie Szmodics after getting injured

Ireland suffer blow as Szmodics stretchered off in World Cup playoff tie

Mexico football team

Mexico set for Portugal test at Azteca despite injury concerns

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA scraps 2000 hotel bookings in Philadelphia before 2026 WC; here's why

The Islamic Republic's team is scheduled to play three group-stage matches in June in the U.S. The Iranian ambassador in Mexico City has said the country asked FIFA to move those three games to Mexico after U.S. President Donald Trump discouraged the team from attending, citing safety concerns.

Iranian government and soccer officials have said they do not want to boycott the World Cup but that it is not possible for the national team to go to the U.S. because of military attacks on Iran by Israel and U.S.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has dampened Iran's attempts to move its matches, saying global soccer's governing body wants the tournament "to go ahead as scheduled."  Separately on Friday, Iran's judiciary threatened to seize the property of soccer player Sardar Azmoun, two semiofficial news agencies said. The announcement follows threats from Iran's hard-liner judicial chief that authorities planned to seize the assets of celebrities viewed as critical of the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India vs Pakistan SAFF U20 match

India beat Pakistan 3-0 in SAFF U20 opener to book semifinal berth

Mohd Salah best moments in a Liverpool shirt

Mohamed Salah's top 5 iconic moments during his time at Liverpool FC

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe played on despite injury after Real Madrid scanned wrong knee

Bengaluru FC

ISL 25/26: Braian's brace gives Bengaluru FC 3-1 victory over Inter Kashi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, Micael dos Santos spark Inter Miami comeback victory vs NYCFC

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL Share PriceUpcoming DividendsGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol, DieselGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashPetrol Excise Duty CutONGC Share PriceLPG Crisis