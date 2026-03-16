ISL 2025/26: FC Goa hold 10-men Punjab to a 1-1 draw away from home

Punjab FC were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday after a dramatic encounter that saw the hosts dominate the first half before a red card shifted the momentum in favour of the visitors.

Punjab began the match on the front foot while Goa appeared content to sit back and defend, struggling to penetrate the home side’s penalty area. The hosts created the first real opportunity inside the opening 15 minutes when a cross from the left flank found striker Luka Majcen Effiong, but the Nigerian forward could not convert the chance.

A brilliant technique to score followed by a cool celebration.???? Dejan Drazic loved scoring this one! ???? Watch #PFCFCG LIVE only on @Fancode. ????#ISL12 | @FCGoaOfficial pic.twitter.com/vUAHqTcSxh — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 16, 2026

Punjab’s persistent pressure finally paid off in the 27th minute. Midfielder Kipgen delivered a perfectly weighted through ball into the box for Effiong, who showed great composure to lift the ball over the advancing goalkeeper with his left foot and guide it towards the far post to give the hosts a deserved lead.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Premier League clubs up for an uphill task in 2nd leg The remainder of the first half was largely controlled by Punjab as Goa failed to show much attacking intent. The visitors’ only notable opportunity came right at the stroke of halftime when Sandesh Jhingan rose highest to meet a set-piece delivery, but his header drifted wide of the goal.

The game took a dramatic turn shortly after the restart. Punjab suffered a major setback in the 48th minute when Effiong was sent off following a heated altercation with an FC Goa player, leaving the hosts with ten men for the remainder of the match.

Goa quickly capitalised on the numerical advantage. Their equaliser came through Drazic, who finished off a well-worked move with a clever outside-of-the-boot strike that curled into the left corner to level the score at 1–1.

With the momentum now on their side, Goa pushed forward relentlessly and kept Punjab’s defence under constant pressure for the remainder of the match. Despite the late push, neither side could find a winner.

In the end, it felt like two points dropped for head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis and his men, who would be disappointed not to secure all three points after such a strong start.