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Home / Sports / Football News / ISL 2026: Churchill Brothers secure hard-fought 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC

ISL 2026: Churchill Brothers secure hard-fought 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC

Gaurav Bora headed in the club's first-ever ISL goal in the 57th minute and Sebastian Gutierrez added a second in the 86th

Churchill Brothers SC

Churchill Brothers SC

Press Trust of India Fatorda
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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Churchill Brothers SC began their Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC here on Sunday.

Gaurav Bora headed in the club's first-ever ISL goal in the 57th minute and Sebastian Gutierrez added a second in the 86th.

Sergio Llamas pulled one back from the penalty spot in the third minute of stoppage time, but it was not enough for the Islanders.

Mumbai City took the early initiative, controlling possession and building from the back.

In the ninth minute, Wilmar Jordan's cross found Brandon Fernandes, whose right-footed effort was saved by Sayad Kadir.

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Churchill broke forward almost immediately. After clearing a Brandon corner in the 10th minute, Vincy Barretto raced forward and shot from the right but just over the bar.

 

The first-half ended at 0-0.

The second half began with intensity from both sides, with Churchill probing for openings and Mumbai City looking to hit on the break.

Churchill took the lead two minutes later. Anil Gaonkar swung in a cross after a short corner, and Bora headed into the net.

The Islanders created some chances but could not find the target.

Churchill sealed the win in the 86th minute. Stendley Fernandes, introduced a minute earlier in place of Trijoy Dias, set up Gutierrez, who finished from inside the box to make it 2-0.

Mumbai were awarded a penalty deep into added time after Angu fouled Akash Mishra in the box.

Llamas converted from the spot to make it 2-1, but it could not stop Churchill from claiming a historic win in their first home game of the ISL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Super League

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 10:34 AM IST