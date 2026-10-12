Monday, October 12, 2026 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / ISL 2026: Kerala Blasters kick off new season with 2-0 win over Inter Kashi

ISL 2026: Kerala Blasters kick off new season with 2-0 win over Inter Kashi

Mohanan opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Green struck in stoppage time to seal all three points for the Blasters

Kerala Blasters, ISL

Kerala Blasters

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vibin Mohanan and Andre Green struck a goal each to help Kerala Blasters FC begin their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a 2-0 victory over Inter Kashi here on Sunday.

Mohanan opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Green struck in stoppage time to seal all three points for the Blasters.

Kerala Blasters started on the front foot, with Freddy Lallawmawma firing from distance in the fifth minute.

Kashi responded a minute later as Rosenberg Gabriel tested goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh with an effort from the left side of the box, but the Kerala custodian was equal to the task.

Manvir Singh also threatened for Inter Kashi, sending an attempt over the crossbar as both sides looked to establish control in the opening exchanges.

 

Also Read

Churchill Brothers SC

ISL 2026: Churchill Brothers secure hard-fought 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC

Indian Super League 2026-27 (PIC: X/@IndSuperLeague)

YouTube to live-stream ISL 2026-27 season for free; Sony secures TV rights

New ISL CEO Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav named ISL CEO as league moves towards club-based model

Nallappan Mohanraj

FC Bengaluru United reappoint Mohanraj as head coach ahead of new campaign

Football generic image

₹100 exit: What accounts reveal about Tata Steel's Jamshedpur FC investment

Korou Singh provided the assist, setting up Mohanan to finish with a right-footed effort from the centre of the box and give Kerala the advantage.

Blasters continued to push for a second goal after the restart, with substitute Momo Yansane sending an effort wide shortly after coming on.

Paul Ramfangzauva and Freddy also attempted to extend the lead from distance, while Green came close in the 65th minute but narrowly missed the target.

Kashi remained in the contest and threatened to level the score. Manvir Singh saw his header saved by Shaikh in the 61st minute, while Ayush Chhikara fired narrowly wide in the 72nd minute as Inter Kashi sought a breakthrough.

Blasters sealed the victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Mohammed Sanan set up Green, who finished with his left foot from the centre of the box into the bottom-right corner to make it 2-0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manchester City

Man City deliver statement victory with 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester City

Manchester City spent £1.388bn on players amid 9 years of financial charges

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo returns to action after Portugal row, scores during Al-Nassr win

Stills from AFCON 2025 final

Biennial Africa Cup of Nations back under consideration, says CAF president

Borussia Dortmund

Lyon stumble at Lens; Dortmund drop points in draw against Bremen

Topics : Indian Super League

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayDelhi Protest UpdatesDmart Share PriceDelhi Weather TodayNEET PG Counselling 2026Delhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 10:43 AM IST