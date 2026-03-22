ISL 2026: Punjab FC secure 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC in clash

Samir Zeljkovic, Bede Osuji and Dani Ramirez struck once each in the first half as Punjab FC defeated Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 for a third consecutive triumph in their Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Punjab FC climbed to fifth place in the table with eight points from five matches, while Kerala Blasters remained 13th with just one point from six outings.

Zeljkovic was adjudged Player of the Match for his performance.

Kerala Blasters head coach David Catala named an unchanged starting XI for the first time this season, while his opposite number Panagiotis Dilmperis made three changes, two of them enforced.

Pramveer Singh came into defence in place of Pablo Renan Santos, Osuji started up front for the suspended Nsungusi Effiong, and Muhammad Suhail returned in place of Leon Augustine.

Punjab FC started with high intensity and kept their opposition under sustained pressure, which paid off with an early breakthrough.

Khaiminthang Lhungdim spotted Zeljkovic and lofted a pass into space, allowing the Bosnian midfielder to chest the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper before calmly slotting it into an empty net for his first goal of the season.

The home side were repeatedly guilty of conceding possession in midfield, and Punjab capitalised again in the 18th minute.

Hormipam Ruivah's pass was intercepted by Zeljkovic and the midfielder played a simple through ball to Osuji. The Nigerian striker controlled it well before firing a left-footed shot past the outstretched arms of Arsh Shaikh to double the lead.

The Shers once again capitalised on sloppy play in the Blasters' midfield.

Zeljkovic intercepted the pass and quickly played it forward to Manglenthang Kipgen. The youngster then unleashed a curling left-footed effort from outside the box that beat the backtracking goalkeeper but rattled the crossbar and bounced back into play.

Dani Ramirez reacted quickest inside the box, pouncing on the rebound and heading the ball into an empty net before the defenders could recover, as Punjab carried a commanding three-goal lead into the second half.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Kerala Blasters continuing to concede possession in dangerous areas, though this time Zeljkovic's effort was kept out by the goalkeeper.

Kerala Blasters finally pulled one back just after the hour mark through Fallou Ndiaye.

Naocha Singh tested Arshdeep Singh with a long-range effort following a cleared corner, and after the goalkeeper made the save, Jai Quitongo recycled the ball into the box.

Ndiaye reacted sharply, attacking the delivery and powering a header past the goalkeeper.

The goal injected fresh momentum into the home side, evident in their increased attacking intent, while Punjab were content to sit deep and play on the counter.

However, clear-cut chances remained scarce for the Blasters, as the Shers held firm to shut down their late surge.

Kerala's Marlon Roos-Trujillo was sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time, reducing them to ten men.