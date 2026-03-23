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Home / Sports / Football News / ISL 25/26: Braian's brace gives Bengaluru FC 3-1 victory over Inter Kashi

ISL 25/26: Braian's brace gives Bengaluru FC 3-1 victory over Inter Kashi

Braian Sanchez scored a brace to help Bengaluru FC register a 3-1 win over Inter Kashi FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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Braian Sanchez scored a brace to help Bengaluru FC register a 3-1 win over Inter Kashi FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

The win took BFC to fourth position in the points table and three points behind the leaders, Mumbai City FC.

Rahul Bheke achieved a personal milestone as he made his 100th appearance for BFC.

Ashique Kuruniyan gave BFC the lead in the 20th minute before Sanchez struck in the 69th and 90+8th minute. Alfred Moya scored the lone goal for Inter Kashi in the 38th minute.

BFC faced an early setback before kick-off, as Ryan Williams picked up a slight muscle strain during warmup and was replaced by Namgyal Bhutia on the flank for his first start in the ISL this season.

 

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After finding their rhythm and dominating possession in the opening minutes, BFC broke the deadlock in the 20th minute of the game, when Ashique pounced on a loose ball after an error from the Inter Kashi backline, and finished it off with a powerful left footed shot into the roof of the net.

The lead for BFC did not last long, as Alfred made the most of a Poojary slip that put him through one-on-one with BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh, who despite getting a hand to it could not keep Alfred out as Inter Kashi drew level in the 38th minute.

At the break, it was all square as both teams headed into the tunnel. 

BFC made one change before the second half as Suresh Wangjam replaced Fanai in the middle of the park, who was on a yellow card, received in the first half.

Sunil Chhetri came close to giving BFC the lead in the 53rd minute as a ball fell kindly to his feet at the top of the circle, but he fired a left-footed shot straight to the Kashi goalkeeper.

In the 69th minute, after Ashique drew a foul on the left flank, Siroj's set piece delivery was not gathered by Tarres, and Sanchez was present to head it in to put BFC ahead with a little over 20 minutes to play.

With Inter Kashi pushing for an equaliser, the pressure got to them in the last minute of play as their goalie played a false pass to Braian, who chipped it first time over him to give Bengaluru FC a 3-1 win on the road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Super League Indian Football Team

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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