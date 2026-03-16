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ISL: Mumbai City hold off Inter Kashi fightback to secure 2-1 victory

Mumbai City FC held off a spirited Inter Kashi fightback to register a 2-1 victory in their Indian Super League match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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Mumbai City FC held off a spirited Inter Kashi fightback to register a 2-1 victory in their Indian Super League match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

The Islanders recorded their third win of the campaign to move up to third in the standings with 11 points, while Inter Kashi remained eighth with five points. Islanders' captain Lallianzuala Chhangte was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mumbai City FC scored through Noufal PN (45th+6) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (52nd), while Rohit Danu (51st) struck the lone goal for Inter Kashi FC.

Mumbai dominated possession in the opening exchanges, putting the hosts under sustained pressure.

 

Left winger Ayush Chhikara produced the first effort in the fourth minute, but his close-range attempt was comfortably saved by Inter Kashi keeper Lluis Tarres. Chhikara came close again in the 18th minute when he dragged a right-footed effort narrowly wide after being set up by Chhangte.

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Ortiz also tried his luck from distance in the 20th minute but fired over the bar.

Inter Kashi struggled to create clear opportunities early on, though Sumeet Passi attempted a shot from outside the box in the 22nd minute that was blocked by Mumbai's defence.

Despite the Islanders' dominance in possession, Inter Kashi remained organised in defense and looked to threaten on the counter. Llamas forced a save from Lachenpa in the 42nd minute with a strike from the right. 

The breakthrough arrived deep into first-half stoppage time. From a corner delivered by Chhangte, midfielder Noufal PN slotted the ball into the net to give Mumbai City FC a lead at the interval.

Inter Kashi began the second half with renewed intent and found the equaliser soon. In the 51st minute, Sandip Mandi delivered a peach of a cross from the left flank which Rohit Danu met with a close-range header to level the scores at 1-1.

However, just a minute later, Ortiz threaded a through ball from the left flank into the penalty area, which found Chhangte, who finished calmly with his left foot to restore Mumbai's lead in the 52nd minute.

The match opened up thereafter as both sides pushed forward in search of further goals. Petkevicius tested Lachenpa with a close-range effort before Danu attempted a long-range strike that forced another save from the Mumbai goalkeeper. Noufal also threatened at the other end but saw his shot denied by Tarres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Super League Mumbai City FC

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 12:44 PM IST

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