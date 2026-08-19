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Home / Sports / Football News / Jamal Musiala dealing with neurological issue after collapsing in friendly

Jamal Musiala dealing with neurological issue after collapsing in friendly

The 23-year-old Germany international went down shortly after entering Tuesday's friendly as a substitute in the second half.

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala

AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala said he's dealing with a neurological issue but doing well despite collapsing during a preseason game Tuesday at Heidenheim, three days after a similar incident against Leipzig.

The 23-year-old Germany international went down shortly after entering Tuesday's friendly as a substitute in the second half. Players from both teams made a circle around Musiala as he received medical treatment. He was then helped as he walked off the pitch.

Musiala had collapsed Saturday during a friendly against Leipzig. German news agency DPA reported he had left the field on his own but still appeared dazed.

 

After Tuesday's game, Musiala posted a message on his Instagram account, explaining that he had been diagnosed with temporary "but easily treatable absence seizures" caused by a neurological problem.

"These can lead to the moments that happened recently, such as against Leipzig or even now in Heidenheim," Musiala wrote. 

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Bayern, in its report on Tuesday's game, only said of the incident: "There was a setback when Jamal Musiala had to be subbed off with a knock minutes after coming on."  Musiala said he's "very optimistic" and is receiving excellent medical treatment.

"The important thing is that there is no additional health risk," he wrote.

"In close coordination and regular communication with experts, it has been my personal wish to face the challenge and, with the endorsement of the neurological specialists, to devote myself to what helps me most in recovery: to simply live my everyday life and keep up with my passion of playing football," Musiala added.

Bundesliga champion Bayern faces Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the German Supercup, the traditional curtain-raiser for the season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bayern Munich football

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:53 AM IST