Here's why Jamil doesn't want the return of Chhetri in India national side

The Indian football team is set for a high-profile international window, with matches against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in a series of international friendlies beginning September 26.

However, the matches have already sparked discussion even before India take the field, with several senior and established players missing from the squad announced for the fixtures.

Head coach Khalid Jamil has defended the selections, saying established names alone cannot guarantee a place in his team. Jamil said players were picked on merit and performance after everyone had been given an equal and adequate opportunity to stake a claim.

The Indian coach said the changes are part of a longer-term plan to build a team capable of qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Jamil also ruled out bringing retired India captain Sunil Chhetri back for a farewell appearance against Brazil, while confirming that India will approach the three matches with an emphasis on defensive strength and flexibility.

Jamil defends squad selection

Jamil defended the 26-member squad after several established players were left out of the group for the upcoming friendlies.

Former India captain Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vishal Kaith, Liston Colaco and Jeakson Singh were among the prominent names missing from the squad.

The head coach said he had assessed the players before making his selections and insisted that there was no distinction between senior and junior players. According to Jamil, everyone had been given an adequate opportunity to demonstrate their credentials, with performance determining who made the squad.

ALSO READ: India name 26-member squad for Panama, Brazil and Uruguay friendlies He also indicated that players who miss out after failing to make the most of an opportunity could still receive another chance in the future.

2027 Asian Cup qualification remains the main target

Jamil said the changes to the squad are connected to India’s preparations for the next phase of the national team’s development.

With qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup identified as the principal objective, the coach said the team needs to improve across different areas of the game rather than focus on one particular aspect.

He specifically pointed to attacking and defensive organisation, set-pieces and the transition from attack to defence as areas where India need to be effective.

Jamil also stressed that players would have to take greater responsibility on the field, while acknowledging that the pressure would increase as the team prepares for important assignments.

India will not use one fixed formation

India will face three opponents who are higher in the FIFA rankings, and Jamil said he would not commit his team to one formation for all three matches.

The coach said the tactical approach would depend on the circumstances of individual games. He mentioned systems such as 3-4-3 and 5-4-1 as possible options, while stressing that the priority would be to make India a stronger defensive unit.

At the same time, Jamil said India would not enter the matches simply looking to limit the number of goals conceded. He wants the team to play for victories and believes the players will need to raise their level against stronger opposition.

Jamil backs India for strong performance

Despite the changes to the squad, Jamil said India’s recent performances against competitive opponents provide grounds for confidence in the current group.

He referred to matches against Iran and Oman, as well as a game against Tajikistan on their home ground. Jamil also cited India’s performances against Zimbabwe and Jamaica while making the case that the national team has been involved in competitive fixtures recently.

The coach said these matches had provided the players with experience against strong opposition and maintained that India’s recent results should not be viewed as evidence that the team has been performing poorly across the board.

No Chhetri return for the Brazil match

Jamil also addressed speculation about Sunil Chhetri returning to the national team for a farewell appearance against Brazil.

The former India captain retired from international football in 2024, bringing an end to a career in which he became the country's leading men's international goalscorer and appearance-maker.

Jamil said Chhetri remains an example for the current generation, particularly because of his discipline and continued hunger to perform. He said India needed more players who could emulate those qualities and admitted that the team misses having him around.

However, Jamil ruled out asking Chhetri to return for the Brazil fixture. He said India are in the process of building a new team and that bringing Chhetri back would not be appropriate. Jamil added that Chhetri’s decision to retire should be respected.

When will India play Panama, Brazil and Uruguay?

India will begin the international window against Panama on September 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The team will then move to Kolkata for two successive fixtures at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Brazil will be the opponent on October 3, followed by Uruguay on October 6.

Brazil are currently ranked fifth in the world, while Uruguay are 20th and Panama 44th. Uruguay will enter the India fixture under interim head coach Diego Forlán following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure.

The three matches will form part of India’s preparations as Jamil continues to build a squad with the 2027 Asian Cup qualification campaign as the principal target.