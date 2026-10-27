Kane to Yamal: Check full list of winners at Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony

The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony took place at the London Palladium Theatre on Tuesday, with England's Harry Kane and Spain's Alexia Putellas winning the men's and women's awards, respectively. Kane became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the men's Ballon d'Or, following a prolific campaign with Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Putellas collected her third women's award after helping Barcelona win four trophies, including the UEFA Women's Champions League, before joining London City Lionesses. The ceremony also recognised emerging talent, coaching achievements, goalkeeping excellence and club success.

Barcelona enjoyed a particularly strong evening, with Lamine Yamal, Vicky Lopez, Pere Romeu and Cata Coll among the winners. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was named men's coach of the year, while Unai Simon won the men's goalkeeper award.

Paris Saint-Germain received the men's club honour, and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was presented with the Socrates Award for humanitarian work.

Here is the full list of winners and details of each award.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Full list of winners

Award Winner Club / National team Men’s Ballon d’Or Harry Kane Bayern Munich / England Women’s Ballon d’Or (Ballon d’Or Féminin) Alexia Putellas Barcelona / London City Lionesses / Spain Men’s Kopa Trophy Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona / Spain Women’s Kopa Trophy Vicky López FC Barcelona / Spain Men’s Coach of the Year Luis de la Fuente Spain Women’s Coach of the Year Pere Romeu FC Barcelona Men’s Yashin Trophy (Goalkeeper of the Year) Unai Simón Athletic Bilbao / Spain Women’s Yashin Trophy (Goalkeeper of the Year) Cata Coll FC Barcelona / Spain Men’s Club of the Year Paris Saint-Germain France Women’s Club of the Year FC Barcelona Femení Spain Men’s Gerd Müller Trophy (Striker of the Year) Harry Kane Bayern Munich / England Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy (Striker of the Year) Charlyn Corral CF Pachuca / Mexico Sócrates Award Bukayo Saka Arsenal / England

Men's Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane

Harry Kane won his first men's Ballon d'Or after a remarkable 2025-26 season with Bayern Munich and England. The striker scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern across all competitions, helping the German club secure domestic honours. His scoring included 36 Bundesliga goals and a prolific run in European competition, while his overall club and country tally reached 73 goals.

Kane also scored six times at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where England finished third. The award made him the first Englishman to win the men's Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001 and the fifth English recipient overall.

ALSO READ: Harry Kane ends England's 25-year Ballon d'Or wait after 73-goal season Kane finished ahead of France forward Kylian Mbappe, who placed second, and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal, who finished third. The recognition capped a season in which Kane combined exceptional finishing with consistent performances in major competitions. His achievement also ended a 25-year wait for an English winner of football's most prestigious individual award.

Men's Ballon d'Or 2026: Final standings (Top 10)

Rank Player Country Club 1 Harry Kane England Bayern Munich 2 Kylian Mbappe France Real Madrid 3 Lamine Yamal Spain Barcelona 4 Rodri Spain Manchester City 5 Lionel Messi Argentina Inter Miami 6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Paris Saint-Germain 7 Ousmane Dembele France Paris Saint-Germain 8 Erling Haaland Norway Manchester City 9 Michael Olise France Bayern Munich 10 Fabian Ruiz Spain Paris Saint-Germain

Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or for the third time, following her previous victories in 2021 and 2022. The Spain midfielder was recognised after a successful 2025-26 campaign with Barcelona, where she helped the club win four trophies, including the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Putellas was a key contributor during Barcelona's European run, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the competition. Her performances earned her the Champions League Player of the Season award, further strengthening her case for the Ballon d'Or. She also helped Spain win the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League and was named Player of the Finals.

Putellas joined London City Lionesses ahead of the 2026-27 season, bringing an end to her trophy-laden spell at Barcelona. She finished ahead of teammate Ewa Pajor and Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw in the voting.

Women's Ballon d'Or 2026: Final standings (Top 10)

Rank Player Country Club 1 Alexia Putellas Spain Barcelona / London City Lionesses 2 Ewa Pajor Poland Barcelona 3 Khadija Shaw Jamaica Manchester City 4 Melchie Dumornay Haiti OL Lyonnes 5 Patri Guijarro Spain Barcelona 6 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway Barcelona 7 Pernille Harder Denmark Bayern Munich 8 Claudia Pina Spain Barcelona 9 Alessia Russo England Arsenal 10 Temwa Chawinga Malawi Kansas City Current

Men's Young Talent of the Year (Kopa Trophy): Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal won the Men's Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive year, continuing his rise as one of football's most influential young players. The Barcelona and Spain winger was recognised for his performances during the 2025-26 season, in which he remained a central figure in the club's attack.

Yamal's close control, acceleration and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations make him a constant threat from the right flank. He also creates chances for teammates and has shown the confidence to influence important domestic and European matches despite his age.

The Kopa Trophy is awarded to the best player aged under 21 and forms part of the annual Ballon d'Or ceremony. Yamal's latest success reflects his consistency at the highest level and his growing responsibility for both Barcelona and Spain. He also finished third in the overall men's Ballon d'Or voting, behind winner Harry Kane and runner-up Kylian Mbappe.

Women's Young Talent of the Year (Kopa Trophy): Vicky Lopez

Barcelona midfielder Vicky Lopez won the Women's Kopa Trophy, receiving recognition for her performances during the 2025-26 season. The Spain international secured the award for the second consecutive year, underlining her progress at one of the strongest clubs in women's football.

Lopez has developed within Barcelona's possession-based system, where quick passing, movement and technical confidence are essential. Her versatility and ability to contribute in attacking areas have helped her establish herself as a promising prospect for club and country.

The Women's Kopa Trophy recognises the outstanding young player in the women's game and celebrates talent making an impact at senior level. Lopez's back-to-back victories reflect her continued development and the faith Barcelona have placed in her. Her award also contributed to a successful ceremony for the Catalan club, whose players and coaching staff collected several honours.

Men's Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente won the Men's Coach of the Year award after guiding the national team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final to secure the country's second men's World Cup crown.

The triumph added to De la Fuente's earlier successes, including the 2023 UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 titles. His team combined Spain's traditional emphasis on possession with tactical discipline, pressing and defensive organisation throughout the tournament.

De la Fuente also managed to integrate emerging players with experienced internationals, creating a squad capable of adapting to different opponents and match situations. Spain's World Cup campaign strengthened his reputation as one of the leading coaches in international football.

The award recognised his work in building a team that delivered on the sport's biggest stage. De la Fuente's achievement was one of the highlights of a ceremony that celebrated both individual brilliance and collective success during the 2025-26 season.

Women's Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu

Barcelona head coach Pere Romeu won the Women's Coach of the Year award after leading the club through a trophy-winning 2025-26 campaign. Barcelona secured four major honours, including the UEFA Women's Champions League, while continuing to set the standard in Spanish and European football.

Romeu's side relied on technical quality, structured possession and intelligent movement to control matches and create scoring opportunities. The coach also managed a squad that blended experienced internationals with emerging players, including young midfielder Vicky Lopez.

Barcelona's European campaign culminated in a 4-0 victory over OL Lyonnes in the Champions League final in Oslo, completing another memorable season for the club. Romeu's recognition reflected both the silverware won and the consistency of the team's performances across competitions.

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year (Yashin Trophy): Unai Simon

Spain and Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon won the Men's Yashin Trophy after an outstanding season for club and country. He played an important role in Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph, recording seven clean sheets in eight matches during the tournament.

Simon conceded only once at the World Cup and was named the competition's Golden Glove winner. His performances provided a reliable foundation for a Spanish team that defeated Argentina in the final. The goalkeeper's positioning, composure under pressure and ability to organise his defence were key strengths throughout the campaign.

The Yashin Trophy recognises the best goalkeeper of the season, with performances, consistency and influence on results central to the honour. Simon's award acknowledged his contribution to Spain's success and his ability to deliver at the highest level in major matches.

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year (Yashin Trophy): Cata Coll

Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll won the Women's Yashin Trophy after an impressive campaign for club and country. The Spain international was recognised for her consistency during a season in which Barcelona won four trophies, including the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Coll kept 23 clean sheets in 39 matches for Barcelona and Spain, demonstrating her reliability and ability to perform under pressure. Her shot-stopping, distribution and command of the penalty area made her an important part of Barcelona's defensive structure across domestic and European competitions.

The Yashin Trophy celebrates the leading goalkeeper in the women's game, recognising performances that help teams maintain defensive stability and win important matches. Coll's contribution was valuable during Barcelona's successful European campaign, which ended with a 4-0 win over OL Lyonnes in the Champions League final.

Men's Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain won the Men's Club of the Year award after another successful campaign in 2025-26. The French side secured five trophies, including a second consecutive UEFA Champions League title, and continued to establish itself among Europe's leading clubs.

PSG also won Ligue 1, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the Trophee des Champions. Their Champions League campaign culminated in a final against Arsenal, with PSG prevailing on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The club's success reflected the depth of its squad and its ability to perform across domestic and international competitions.

The Club of the Year award recognises collective achievement rather than an individual player's performance, taking account of the team's results and wider impact during the season. PSG's strong presence among the men's Ballon d'Or nominees also reflected its influence, with several players recognised for their contributions.

The latest honour added to the club's growing collection of accolades and confirmed its position among the dominant forces in European football.

Women's Club of the Year: FC Barcelona Femeni

FC Barcelona Femeni won the Women's Club of the Year award after a highly successful 2025-26 campaign. Under head coach Pere Romeu, Barcelona collected four major trophies: Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Their European triumph came in May, when Barcelona defeated OL Lyonnes 4-0 in the final in Oslo to secure the club's fourth Women's Champions League title. The team's success was built on technical quality, attacking depth and the ability to control possession against leading opponents.

Barcelona also continued to integrate young players alongside established internationals, with Vicky Lopez among those recognised at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The club's collective honour complemented individual awards won by Putellas, Lopez, goalkeeper Cata Coll and coach Romeu.

Men's Gerd Muller Trophy (Striker of the Year): Harry Kane

Harry Kane completed a memorable evening by winning the Men's Gerd Muller Trophy for Striker of the Year, adding to his Ballon d'Or triumph. The Bayern Munich forward scored 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions during the 2025-26 season.

His tally included 36 Bundesliga goals and 14 in the UEFA Champions League, while Bayern secured domestic honours. Kane's performances also earned him the European Golden Shoe as Europe's leading league goalscorer.

He continued his scoring form at the 2026 World Cup, finding the net six times as England finished third. His combined club and country total reached 73 goals, underlining his consistency in front of goal.

The Gerd Muller Trophy recognises the season's leading striker and celebrates finishing, productivity and attacking influence. Kane's victory reflected his ability to deliver across several competitions and against elite opposition. Winning both the Ballon d'Or and the striker award made him the standout individual of the ceremony and capped one of the most prolific seasons of his career.

Women's Gerd Muller Trophy (Striker of the Year): Charlyn Corral

Mexico international Charlyn Corral won the Women's Gerd Muller Trophy after a prolific goalscoring season with CF Pachuca and the national team. Corral scored 49 goals in 49 matches during the 2025-26 campaign, including 36 for Pachuca and 13 for Mexico, according to reports on her award-winning season.

The forward has established herself as one of the leading scorers in Mexican women's football, combining sharp movement in the attacking third with clinical finishing. Her consistency has made her a central figure for Pachuca and a key contributor for Mexico.

The Gerd Muller Trophy recognises the leading striker in the women's game, rewarding players whose goalscoring output stands out across club and international football. Corral's latest achievement follows several prolific seasons in Mexico, where she has repeatedly featured among the league's top scorers.

She became the first Mexican player to win the women's award, making the honour a milestone for her career and for Mexican women's football. Her victory added an international dimension to a ceremony dominated by European clubs and players.

Socrates Award: Bukayo Saka

Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in recognition of his humanitarian work. The award celebrates footballers who use their public profile to support communities and contribute to causes beyond the pitch.

Saka has established himself as one of England's leading players through his performances for Arsenal and the national team, but the honour recognised his charitable activity rather than his on-field achievements. He was acknowledged for his involvement with BigShoe, a charity that helps fund medical operations for children.

According to reports, Saka supported 120 operations for children in Kano, Nigeria, through the organisation in 2022. The Socrates Award is named after Brazilian footballer Socrates, who was known for his social activism as well as his sporting career.