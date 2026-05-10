La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid ready for 1st El Clasico title clash

Barcelona will host arch-rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday in a highly anticipated El Clásico, with the Catalan giants just a point away from being crowned La Liga champions for the 2025-26 season. This is the first time Barcelona can win the title with a win over their direct rivals on the night.

Barcelona currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the table and have been the standout side in Spain this season. With 29 wins from 34 matches and a 10-game winning streak in La Liga, Hansi Flick’s side are on the brink of sealing another league title. Their recent form includes a 2-1 win over Osasuna, and they also defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup earlier in the campaign.

Overall, Barcelona have dominated recent encounters, winning five of the last six meetings, although Real Madrid did secure a 2-1 league win at the Bernabéu in October 2025. Despite their dominance, a defeat this weekend would not significantly dent Barça’s title hopes given their strong lead.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive amid turbulence both on and off the pitch. Internal tensions within the squad have reportedly affected morale, with injury concerns and dressing-room issues adding to their struggles. Despite a recent 2-0 win over Espanyol and improved league form, they remain 11 points behind and are likely set to finish as runners-up.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona will be without star winger Lamine Yamal for the rest of the season after he picked up a hamstring injury, dealing a significant blow to their attacking options. However, the squad remains in good condition overall, with defender Andreas Christensen returning to training after a lengthy spell out due to a knee problem.

Head coach Hansi Flick now faces several selection dilemmas across the pitch as he prepares for the crucial fixtures ahead. Eric García is being considered for a midfield role, potentially lining up alongside Pedri and Gavi in the centre of the park.

ALSO READ: What caused Real Madrid training bust-up between Valverde and Tchouameni? In attack, Fermín López is expected to start in the final third, while Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski could also feature in the starting XI, adding experience and firepower to the frontline. Meanwhile, Raphinha has recovered from his hamstring issue and is likely to be eased back into action, with a role off the bench anticipated.

Real Madrid team news

For Real Madrid, Federico Valverde will miss the match due to the injury he sustained during his recent altercation with Aurélien Tchouaméni, although neither player has received a suspension, meaning Tchouaméni is still available for selection.

The team received positive news as both Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappé have recovered from their recent fitness concerns and are expected to start on Sunday night.

However, Madrid will be without several key players through injury, including Rodrygo (knee), Arda Güler (hamstring), Éder Militão (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (foot), and Ferland Mendy (thigh), alongside Valverde.

In midfield, Eduardo Camavinga and Thiago Pitarch are in contention for starting roles, while Vinícius Júnior is set to feature in the attacking line, providing pace and threat in the final third.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga probable starting XI

Barcelona XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Pitarch; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live telecast and streaming details

When will the La Liga 25/26 semifinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid be played?

The 2nd leg of the La Liga 25/26 semifinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on May 11 (according to IST).

What time will the La Liga 2026 semifinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid begin on May 11?

The La Liga 2026 semifinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid will start at 12:30 am IST (May 11).

What will be the venue for the La Liga 25/26 semifinal match between Barcelona and Real Madrid?

The Camp Nou will host the La Liga 2026 semifinal match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Where will the live telecast of the La Liga 25/26 semifinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live telecast of the La Liga 25/26 between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the La Liga 25/26 semifinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live streaming of the La Liga 25/26 between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be available on the FanCode app and website.