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La Liga: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid preview and live streaming details

With both teams in top form and crucial points at stake, the latest Madrid derby promises to be a gripping encounter that could have major implications in the title race.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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La Liga heads into the March international break with a blockbuster clash on the horizon, as Real Madrid welcome Atlético Madrid for a high-stakes derby on Sunday night.
 
Real Madrid appear to have rediscovered their rhythm at the perfect time, riding high after an impressive Champions League triumph over Manchester City. A dominant first-leg display followed by a composed away win has reignited belief within the squad.
 
Atlético Madrid, however, arrive with equal confidence after cruising past Tottenham Hotspur in Europe. Diego Simeone’s side now turn their focus to domestic action, aiming to continue their strong run and extend their recent dominance in this fierce rivalry.
 
 
With both teams in top form and crucial points at stake, the latest Madrid derby promises to be a gripping encounter that could have major implications in the title race.
 
Real Madrid team news

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Thibaut Courtois has become the latest player sidelined for Real Madrid, adding to an already growing injury list that includes Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos and Rodrygo ahead of the derby.
 
There is, however, some positive news for Los Blancos, with Álvaro Carreras, Éder Militão and Raúl Asencio expected to return to contention. The biggest potential boost could come from Jude Bellingham, who might make his first appearance since February 1, although a place in the starting XI seems unlikely.
 
Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé has already made his comeback with a brief cameo earlier in the week and is now set to return to the starting lineup as he looks to continue his impressive goal-scoring form.
 
Young talent Thiago Pitarch is expected to retain his spot after making the most of his chances, while Arda Güler could be preferred over Eduardo Camavinga in a flexible midfield setup under Álvaro Arbeloa. 
 
Atletico team news
 
Diego Simeone could be forced into a midfield reshuffle for Atlético Madrid, with injuries to Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo Mendoza. As a result, the adaptable Marcos Llorente is expected to slot into a deeper role alongside Johnny Cardoso in the midfield pivot.
 
This adjustment should allow Nahuel Molina to retain his place at right-back, especially after scoring a stunning goal in the previous match. Like their city rivals, Atlético could also be without their first-choice goalkeeper, as Jan Oblak faces a late fitness check after sitting out the last two games.
 
If Oblak is not risked, Juan Musso, who has impressed during the Copa del Rey campaign, may continue between the posts.
 
In attack, Antoine Griezmann has returned to top form and is likely to start, potentially ahead of Alexander Sørloth, alongside the in-form Julián Álvarez.
 
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid probable starting eleven:
 
Real Madrid starting 11: Lunin; Alexander-Arnlold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Pitarch, Tchouaméni, Güler; Mbappé, Vinicius Jr.
 
Atletico starting 11: Musso; Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Griezmann, Alvarez.
 
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Live Telecast and Streaming Details
 
When will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid be played?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid will be played on March 23 (according to IST).
 
What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid begin on March 23?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid will start at 1:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid?
Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will host the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.
 
Where will the live telecast of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid be available in India?
The live telecast of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid be available in India?
The live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

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Topics : La Liga Real Madrid football

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 7:01 PM IST

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