Yamal ruled out for remaining La Liga games, optimistic for WC return

Lamine Yamal has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn hamstring, FC Barcelona confirmed. Despite the setback, the young forward is expected to recover in time for the upcoming World Cup.

The 18-year-old picked up the injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Spotify Camp Nou. Yamal had converted a penalty in that match before experiencing discomfort, which later led to medical tests confirming the issue.

Recovery Plan and World Cup Outlook

Barcelona stated that Yamal will follow a conservative rehabilitation program, opting against surgery. While he will miss the club’s final six matches of the campaign, the club remains optimistic about his availability for the World Cup.

Spain national football team are set to begin their tournament journey on June 15 against Cape Verde national football team. They are also scheduled to face Saudi Arabia national football team and Uruguay national football team in Group H.

Impact on Barcelona’s Title Charge

Yamal’s absence presents a challenge for Barcelona as they push to secure the league title. However, they remain in a strong position, holding a nine-point lead over Real Madrid with six games remaining.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Iran's FIFA WC spot is under scrutiny amid Trump remarks A crucial fixture looms on May 10, when Barcelona host Real Madrid in the second league Clásico of the season—a match that could prove decisive in the title race.

Key Fixtures Ahead for Barça

Before the Clásico, Barcelona face difficult away trips against Getafe CF and CA Osasuna. Their remaining schedule includes matches against Deportivo Alavés, Real Betis, and Valencia CF.

Barcelona are also without Raphinha, further limiting their attacking options. The team will rely heavily on players such as Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford to maintain their momentum.

Yamal’s Impressive Season Despite Setbacks

Although he has dealt with fitness concerns, including a sports hernia earlier in the season, Yamal has remained a key contributor. He has made 45 appearances across competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 17 assists.

His absence may be felt in the final stretch, but Barcelona will hope to finish strong while preparing for his return on the international stage.