Leagues Cup: Diego Rossi strikes late to sink Messi-less Inter Miami

Diego Rossi scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute to help Monterrey to a 2-1 win over Inter Miami, which played without Lionel Messi, in the group stage of the Leagues Cup on Saturday night.

Messi returned to his native Argentina following the death of his father, Jorge, earlier in the day. It is not known when the 39-year-old star forward will return to the club.

The 39-year-old Messi took a two-week break after leading Argentina to a runner-up World Cup finish. He made his first appearance as a reserve when Inter Miami tied Columbus 2-2 in an MLS match Aug. 1. Messi then had two goals and an assist in Inter Miami's first Leagues Cup match a 4-2 win against Atletico San Luis on Wednesday.

Miami (1-1-0, 3 points) won the 2023 Leagues Cup and reached the final last year, but its chances of advancing to the knockout stage appear bleak with one match remaining in its 18-team group.

The strike by Rossi, who was acquired July 3 from the Columbus Crew, capped a two-goal second half for Monterrey (1-1-0, 3 points). Rossi won the 2022 MLS Golden Boot for Los Angeles FC and he helped Columbus to titles in the 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup.

Monterrey erased a 1-0 halftime deficit on Hugo Cuypers' equalizer in the 47th minute. Cuypers was an 2026 MLS All-Star and scored 13 goals in 11 games this season for the Chicago Fire before his transfer to Monterrey on July 23.

Rodrigo De Paul put Inter Miami on the board with a strike from 25 yards that landed inside the left post in the 32nd minute.

As he celebrated the goal, De Paul temporarily removed his No. 7 jersey to reveal Messi's No. 10 in support of his national team and club teammate, which resulted in a yellow card.

Monterrey defender Carlos Salcedo went off due to an injury in the 15th minute and was replaced by Jorge Rodriguez.

Both clubs conclude the group phase on Wednesday. Miami will host Leon while Monterrey will visit Nashville.