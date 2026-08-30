Sunday, August 30, 2026 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / Sports / Football News / Lionel Messi stars with four goals, assist as Inter Miami rout Montreal 7-1

Lionel Messi stars with four goals, assist as Inter Miami rout Montreal 7-1

Messi snapped a 1-1 tie in the 40th minute when he found the net for the 15th time, scoring off a free kick

Lionel Messi leaving the field after getting subbed off the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union game

Lionel Messi

AP Miami
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lionel Messi scored three times in the second half to finish off his first four-goal effort in MLS play while adding an assist, and Inter Miami scored six unaswered goals in a 7-1 romp over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Messi snapped a 1-1 tie in the 40th minute when he found the net for the 15th time, scoring off a free kick.

The reigning Golden Boot Award winner and league MVP scored for a 3-1 lead in the 52nd minute. His 17th and 18th goals of the season came in the 83rd and sixth minute of stoppage time with the final one also coming off a free kick. Messi began the day two behind Petar Musa of FC Dallas in the goals race.

 

Carlos Casimiro scored with a header off a corner kick by Telasco Segovia in the 20th minute to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. It was the first goal for the 34-year-old midfielder in his sixth league appearance and a career-best ninth assist for Segovia in his second MLS season.

Montreal tied it in the 37th minute on a goal by Fabian Herbers - his first of the campaign.

Also Read

Lionel Messi, Messi

Messi scores and assists as Inter Miami play out 2-2 draw against Union

Lionel Messi

Kerala govt may order probe into alleged lapses in Messi event proposal

Diego Rossi

Leagues Cup: Diego Rossi strikes late to sink Messi-less Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi passes away at the age of 68

Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi passes away after health battle, aged 68

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi bags first post-World Cup double in Inter Miami 4-2 victory

Luis Suarez scored his 11th goal with an assist from Messi - his 10th - for a 4-1 lead in the 80th minute and 18-year-old rookie Alexander Shaw made it 6-1 in the 89th with his first goal in three appearances and 37 minutes of play.

Dayne St. Clair finished with three saves for Inter Miami (12-4-6), which finished August with a 1-2-2 record after a fifth straight victory over Montreal.

Thomas Gillier saved five shots for Montreal (5-11-6).

It was Inter Miami's first victory since beating Montreal 1-0 on the road to close out July. Suarez won that one on a penalty kick in the 81st minute.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tottenham

ottenham suffer another Premier League loss; Liverpool rescue another draw

AIFF, India football, Kalya Chaubey, AIFF AGM

3.41 lakh registered football players, 16,295 coaches in India: AIFF

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Enzo Maresca hails 'perfect day' as City rally 2-1 win; Liverpool draw late

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (L-R) (PIC: Reuters)

Ceferin says no FIFA challenge but urges Infantino to step down from post

Jose Mourinho

Mourinho wins on Madrid return; Inter cruise while Man United stumble

Topics : lionel messi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 10:53 AM IST