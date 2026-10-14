Lisandro Martinez slams Man United hierarchy after Champions League loss

Lisandro Martinez added to Manchester United's troubled start to the season by calling out the club's hierarchy following a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

In a post-game interview on Tuesday, Martinez questioned the club's off-season recruitment after it had secured a return to the Champions League this season.

"I have to control myself a lot. But sometimes it's a reflection in the mirror of how is our club at the moment," Martinez told Amazon Prime.

"We did a fantastic season last season. And now we expect more from the top, from up, to bring more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well, and today also Atletico they have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

"I expect more from our technical director. I would have to be honest, as the players, we have to do more, but it's just important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night." Jason Wilcox is United's director of football and the club spent around USD 213 million on players like Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos in the off-season. But it has endured a difficult start to the campaign.

Defeat in Madrid extended United's winless run to five games in all competitions. It has won only once in the Premier League and is 13th in the standings.

"Last season we did everything, we create the base to be an amazing team," Martinez said.

"It's annoying, disappointing to come here and I'm not seeing my team trying to get an amazing result here, it's disappointing." Pablo Barrios scored in the first minute for Atletico and Ademola Lookman sealed victory in the second half.

The latest setback will add to the pressure on United coach Michael Carrick.

"You start changing, changing, changing manager. But what about other areas?" Martinez said.

"I can't say more.