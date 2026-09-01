Man City boost attacking options with Allan signing, Ndiaye deal agreed

Manchester City signed Brazilian winger Allan and reportedly reached an agreement to purchase Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye on Monday in an effort to strengthen its attacking options late in the transfer window.

The 22-year-old Allan moved from Palmeiras for 34 million pounds ($46 million) and takes the place in the City squad vacated by Savio, who joined Tottenham last week. He is likely to have the same role as his compatriot - as a backup winger.

Allan has never played for Brazil or for any of his country's age-group teams, so he arrives as a somewhat low-profile signing.

"This is a surreal moment for me," Allan said in a City statement, in which he said it was an easy decision to move to the club.

"Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players. To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life." City is set to pay Everton an initial fee of 60 million pounds ($81 million) for Ndiaye plus 5 million pounds ($6.8 million) in potential add-ons, according to reports.

Ndiaye, who can play on either wing, has played for Everton since joining from Marseille in 2024.

They will provide competition for Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden, who are the other players filling the wing spots in City's squad. There's also Jack Grealish, but he might be sent out on loan again - potentially to Everton for the second straight season.

City director of football Hugo Viana described Allan as "a really exciting" winger and a team player.

"We watched his progress in Brazil and saw a player that thrives in the big moments and works hard for the team with a superb attitude," Viana said.

City has started the Premier League with two wins from its opening two games in its bid to reclaim the title from Arsenal.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday.