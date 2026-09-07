Man United suffer late blow as Everton snatch 2-2 draw in Premier League

Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck in added time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Everton against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The deadline day signing came off the bench to make his debut and curled a brilliant long-range shot into the top corner to salvage a point for his new club.

United twice led at Hill Dickinson Stadium through goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, who looked to have scored the winner in the 88th. But Everton had an answer on both occasions, with Tyrique George also scoring.

"Everybody wants to start off like that," Maitland-Niles said. "The ball fell to me on the edge of the box. I put my foot through it, it ended up in the top corner, which I'm happy about." It was another setback for United, which has just one win from its opening three games of the season after a loss to Hull and victory against Ipswich.

Defensive frailties cost United again as it conceded two goals for the third game running.

Mbeumo fired United in front straight after halftime with a low shot into the far corner. George lashed in a near-post equalizer in the 83rd, but substitute Sesko headed United back in front.

The visitors were seconds away from three points when the ball broke to Maitland-Niles outside the box in the sixth minute of added time and his first-time shot left United goalkeeper Senne Lammens standing.

"We just knew that we could get back into the game, that's what we did," said George. "We couldn't get the win but it felt like a win definitely.