Manchester City spent £1.388bn on players amid 9 years of financial charges

It is a quirk of football that Carlos Tevez, brilliant striker as he was, might be best remembered for his modelling.

It was Tevez who, for two weeks in July 2009, was stencilled against a sky-blue backdrop on a billboard that boomed “Welcome to Manchester”. If City’s signing of Brazilian forward Robinho a year earlier announced their newfound wealth, it was the transfer of Tevez that declared their seriousness of intent.

Tevez had just enjoyed two successful years on loan in the red part of Manchester, winning a Champions League (and then reaching the final again 12 months later), two Premier League titles, a FIFA Club World Cup and a League Cup with United. Then he signed for City.

That billboard, opposite the Manchester Arena in the city centre, drew the ire of Tevez’s former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson — “stupid and arrogant” from “a small club with a small mentality”, he told English newspapers during United’s pre-season tour. It signified City’s arrival as a genuine challenger to their neighbours and, though it wasn’t known at the time, marked the beginning of a period when we now know they were breaking rules to enter football’s elite.

The Robinho signing had raised the British transfer record and, it transpired, the Tevez one did too. Two months after the billboard went up, UK newspaper The Times reported the Tevez fee at £43.5million (plus a potential £3.5m more in add-ons) — some way higher than the £25.5m that got widely reported when the deal was done.

Nine years later, German magazine Der Spiegel basically confirmed The Times’ reporting, citing leaked documents that showed City had paid Harlem Springs Corporate Inc, a British Virgin Islands-registered company that held Tevez’s registration, €47.5million (£41m/$70m in 2009) with a further €3.75m potentially payable in add-ons.

Tevez arrived in what the commission found was the Abu Dhabi United Group’s (ADUG) first season of injecting extra cash into the club disguised as sponsorship income, enhancing the club’s ability to spend lavishly, including on player signings. His arrival was part of a £128million net transfer spend at the Etihad in a year when the rest of the Premier League combined only spent £145m.

Sponsorship monies from ADUG comprised only £22.5million that season, and one of the more egregious things about City’s rule-breaking is that they already had a massive leg-up, as football had no limiting financial rules until several years after ADUG took over. In the season Tevez was signed, City recorded £295m in owner injections. Even by 2010, their squad was the most expensively assembled in England.

Before 2011-12, when UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) kicked in, and a year before Tevez left the club, City received £626million in cash from their ownership, and by the end of 2014-15, after which equity injections largely ended, the club had benefited from £1.229bn in shareholder funds since 2008. These were funds that were reported at the time and fell within football’s rules.

Add on the £921.4million in funding that was not properly reported, plus a little more equity in 2017-18, and we find City received £2.209bn in funding from their owners in the first decade after the takeover.

It is an astonishing sum, six times higher than the £367milllion that next-placed Chelsea received, and, for all some might say City needed to spend to catch up with the big boys, the reality is it allowed them to spend way more than anyone else.

In the nine years covered by the charges, City spent £1.388billion on new players, and £1.061bn net. In world football in that time, only Chelsea and United topped £1bn on new signings, not net, each of them around £300m behind the outgoings at the Etihad.

And they closed the gap on the leading clubs by raiding fellow upwardly-mobile sides Aston Villa and Everton for Gareth Barry, James Milner and Joleon Lescott, before turning their attention to north London. They signed five players — Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Toure, Samir Nasri, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna — from Arsenal, who had debts on their Emirates Stadium to service and could not match what City were paying. Arsenal’s net spend in the period was three and a half times lower than City’s.

All of those clubs received fees, probably larger ones than if these players had sold elsewhere, but replacing those who depart brings challenges, and the scope of City’s plundering was only made possible by the wealth showered on them. How many players, from those clubs listed here, from elsewhere, would City still have been able to sign had they played by the rules?

Using data from Transfermarkt, across the nine seasons when commercial revenues were being falsified and expenditure was being kept off the books, City spent the largest fee in seven of 18 Premier League transfer windows. In three consecutive summers between 2009 and 2011, they signed Tevez, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero, each the most expensive deal of a window.

Expand it to the 10 most expensive signings across those 18 windows and, of those 180 individual Premier League transfers, City account for 34. The next-highest club were Chelsea, with 22. In those Tevez and Toure windows, City accounted for six of the 10 most expensive deals of the English summer; in 2013 it was four; in 2015 and 2017, three apiece.

City’s transfer spending was big anyway on a collective basis, but looking at it in terms of individual transfers shows how cumulatively effective it was at hoovering up some of the world’s elite players.

In 2015-16, when City’s accounts stated they received no owner funding but the commission found £120.2million in ADUG cash arrived disguised as sponsorship, they spent a combined £99.5m on Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, the two most expensive signings in world football that season. Both players had leading roles in the on-field successes that followed.

By 2016, United were blowing a British record fee on bringing Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford from Juventus, but beneath that headline lay City’s signings of John Stones and Leroy Sane, the second- and third-most expensive of the same window. For 2017, and United’s signing of Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea’s pursuit of Alvaro Morata, see City snaffling Benjamin Mendy (the third-most expensive deal in England that summer), Kyle Walker (fifth) and Bernardo Silva (sixth).

That City quintet cost £232million in fees across two seasons, while the club’s books show only £58m was received from shareholders as equity. In reality, according to the independent committee's ruling, the cash from ADUG was £322m — riches masquerading as third-party sponsorship income that enabled them to buy world-class talent at scale.

Having so much at their disposal created a buffer against transfer duds. Look, for example, at the £43million spent on Adebayor and Roque Santa Cruz in the summer of 2009, two strikers who contributed just 23 goals in City colours combined despite costing more as a pair than any other Premier League club spent in total on new players that season. Stevan Jovetic, Alvaro Negredo, Eliaquim Mangala and Wilfried Bony arrived for a total of more than £100m over a 17-month period. None left a lasting legacy.

Six months after Bony's signing came De Bruyne and Sterling, the biggest buys in a 2015-16 season when City’s £175million gross and £148m net spends were each the highest in world football.

The benefits of those elevated injections of funding over the years in question continue to bring benefits.

City signed Jack Grealish for £100million in 2021, got two good years out of him, then Pep Guardiola relegated him to a bit-part role. By the time his six-year contract ends next summer, he will have spent two of them on loan at Everton. Few others had such a strong financial base that they could afford to drop nine figures, and whatever else in wages, on a player and not only take the hit on him not returning as much as hoped but keep spending.

Kalvin Phillips was one of Leeds United’s best players before City spent £42million on him four years ago. He has played the equivalent of four full league games in a City shirt.

City spent the thick end of £500million on signings this summer, likely more than £200m net, tipping the latter past the £2bn mark since ADUG arrived.

Again, City haven’t been found guilty of any financial wrongdoing beyond 2017-18, and have appealed against the independent commission's decision too, but there are clear long-term benefits from what took place, not least the compounding benefits of massive TV money generated from becoming serial winners.

In that final season of rule-breaking, as found by the commission, they bestowed Guardiola with £328million of new players (a British single-season record that was not topped until BlueCo arrived at Chelsea five years later). City promptly won the league with a record points total.

Not all of City’s newfound wealth went on players and managers. Around £110million was spent on the world-class City Football Academy, which opened its doors in December 2014. A further £47m went on extending the South Stand of the stadium by 7,000 seats for the 2015-16 season.

Each has conferred lengthy benefits. Matchday takings are up (although still trail those of their elite peers), and that world-class facility helps provide a steady stream of talent that City routinely recycle for big sums, giving more scope to spend on the first team.

Spending on those would always have been fine under football’s rules, which encourage investment in infrastructure by excluding expenditure from sustainability calculations. City have also, notwithstanding their wealth, often recruited excellently, identifying and nurturing talent both on and off the field. They may have enjoyed success even if they had coloured within the lines.

But here again, there are examples of City already having a massive advantage. Just by virtue of owners with incredibly deep pockets, they were guaranteed growth and could spend heavily on projects that many other clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham, needed to find other ways of funding.